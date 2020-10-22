Kate Middleton Taking Over Throne From Queen Elizabeth?

Here Is The Truth About The British Monarchy

Woman’s Day mysterious royal informant further added Queen Elizabeth II “doubted” Prince Charles' “ability to run the family.” However, if this was true, why would the monarch hand over more duties to Prince Charles due to her age? Additionally, though her majesty is the longest-reigning monarch in British history, the laws of succession were in place before her birth. Queen Elizabeth II does not have the authority to pick her successor, and, by law, Prince Charles is the legal heir to the throne.