Kate Middleton Sitting Down For Tell-All TV Interview?

The tell-all interview is catnip for tabloids. It allows the publication to speculate on what a celebrity could or might say if they aired all the dirty laundry. One magazine is reporting that Kate Middleton is preparing for a tell-all TV interview that scares Meghan Markle. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to Woman’s Day, Middleton has been spotted “with a TV crew in London,” which made “Meghan’s heart sink.” The Sussexes “have teased all manner of books, TV shows, and interviews,” so an interview with Middleton would be giving them a taste of their own medicine. A source tells the tabloid that “Meghan was relying on the fact that Kate would never do something as crass as a tell-all,” yet the new photographs have made the Duchess of Sussex “worried she might be about to do one after all.”
Luckily for Markle, the TV crew was not what it suggested. Insiders tell the tabloid that “there’s no way” Middleton would do a tell-all, “she was simply announcing the winner of this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition.” The insider does add that “there’s a small part of Kate that would have been satisfied she’d given [Markle] a scare,” but the article ends by saying a TV interview is “just not her style.”
The title of this article promises information about “Kate’s bombshell TV interview,” but the tabloid itself clarifies that that is “just not her style.” This is a bait and switch story that promises drama and delivers very little. New Idea had a very similar story where it promised an exclusive interview with Middleton, only to deliver an interview about Middleton.
Just last week the National Enquirer also claimed that a Middleton tell-all was happening. It’s an easy trope to lean on, but no interview is in the works. No details can be provided from any of these unreliable tabloids about when or where an interview would occur.
As for the actual claim here, that Middleton scared Markle somehow, it seems incredibly unlikely. Middleton announcing the winner of the photography competition has been known for weeks and was even promoted on the Cambridge Instagram page.
It’s very unlikely that Markle would hear about a TV crew before learning why the crew was there. Furthermore, it’s a little strange to hear that she'd see that Middleton is on TV and just immediately assume a scathing tell-all must be on the way. Since these tell-alls are almost always a myth, Gossip Cop is busting this story.
This tabloid ran an almost identical story with some names swapped about Jennifer Aniston worrying about what Matthew Perry may say in a tell-all memoir. Perry is not writing a memoir at all, which is just more evidence that these salacious tell-alls are an easy tabloid trope but seldom truthful.
As for the sources close to Markle that this tabloid claims to have, well, those would be the same "insiders" who said Markle was pregnant and that she and Prince Harry were taking over Barbados. Woman’s Day constantly publishes totally bogus stories about the Duchess of Sussex, so it should not be taken seriously. No Middleton tell-all is happening, nor should this tabloid be trusted in royal matters.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.