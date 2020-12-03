Kate Middleton Rushing Meghan Markle’s Side, The Latest On Kelly Clarkson’s Divorce, Chrissy Metz Relationship And The Rest Of Today’s Gossip

All the latest celebrity gossip news, separating the facts from the fiction.
In a tasteless article, New Idea implied on its cover that Kate Middleton “ended” her “2-year feud” with Meghan Markle after Markle’s brave essay in the New York Times revealed a miscarriage over the summer. In typical tabloid fashion, the outlet exploited a tragedy and Gossip Cop busted it for doing so.
Star reported earlier this year that Kelly Clarkson’s estranged husband was demanding a huge payout in their divorce. While information was hard to come by at the time, Gossip Cop was able to locate court documents that painted a clearer picture. Read about the negotiations here.
In Touch reported this week that This Is Us star Chrissy Metz’s new relationship with Bradley Collins is “a Metz” due to their living situation. The article contends that because Metz is in LA shooting the new season of the hit NBC drama, and Collins is at home in Nashville, the distance is wreaking havoc on their blossoming courtship. Gossip Cop can explain what is really going on here.
Legendary drummer Phil Collins is having a very ugly and very public spat with his ex-wife and his daughter, Lily Collins, is feeling the effects of it, according to a new report in Life & Style. The article alleges the Emily In Paris star is having a hard time planning her upcoming wedding to Charlie McDowell. Find out the details and whether or not it’s true.
Finally, Gossip Cop did a deep dive on controversial right-wing pundit Ben Shapiro’s wife. Here’s everything you need to know about Mor Shapiro. She came to prominence after Ben made some interesting comments about their marriage.