Kate Middleton Rushing Meghan Markle’s Side, The Latest On Kelly Clarkson’s Divorce, Chrissy Metz Relationship And The Rest Of Today’s Gossip

Closeup of Kate Middleton wearing a blue suit.
(360b/Shutterstock.com)

All the latest celebrity gossip news, separating the facts from the fiction.

Cover of New Idea Magazine with a photo of Kate Middleton
(New Idea)

Kate Middleton Rushing To Comfort Meghan Markle?

In a tasteless article, New Idea implied on its cover that Kate Middleton “ended” her “2-year feud” with Meghan Markle after Markle’s brave essay in the New York Times revealed a miscarriage over the summer. In typical tabloid fashion, the outlet exploited a tragedy and Gossip Cop busted it for doing so.

The cover of Star with a photo of Kelly Clarkson looking upset
(Star)

Kelly Clarkson’s Husband Asking For $20 Million?

Star reported earlier this year that Kelly Clarkson’s estranged husband was demanding a huge payout in their divorce. While information was hard to come by at the time, Gossip Cop was able to locate court documents that painted a clearer picture. Read about the negotiations here.

Chrissy Metz smiling in a red and black dress.
(DFree/Shutterstock.com)

Chrissy Metz New Relationship Already On The Rocks?

In Touch reported this week that This Is Us star Chrissy Metz’s new relationship with Bradley Collins is “a Metz” due to their living situation. The article contends that because Metz is in LA shooting the new season of the hit NBC drama, and Collins is at home in Nashville, the distance is wreaking havoc on their blossoming courtship. Gossip Cop can explain what is really going on here.

Group photo from left to right: Orianne Cevey. Phil Collins, a young Lily Collins, Joely Collins
(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Lily Collins Forced To Postpone Wedding Over Phil Collins’ Legal Problems?

Legendary drummer Phil Collins is having a very ugly and very public spat with his ex-wife and his daughter, Lily Collins, is feeling the effects of it, according to a new report in Life & Style. The article alleges the Emily In Paris star is having a hard time planning her upcoming wedding to Charlie McDowell. Find out the details and whether or not it’s true.

Screenshot of Ben Shapiro on his Youtube channel.
(Ben Shapiro / YouTube)

Ben Shapiro’s Wife

Finally, Gossip Cop did a deep dive on controversial right-wing pundit Ben Shapiro’s wife. Here’s everything you need to know about Mor Shapiro. She came to prominence after Ben made some interesting comments about their marriage.

    • H Hugh Scott

      Hugh Scott doesn’t believe aliens are hidden at Area 51 or that Elvis is alive, but he does believe birds are real and Meghan Markle isn’t treated fairly by the tabloids. He’s been writing about music, movies, and celebrities for most of his adult life after realizing stocking shelves in a paper warehouse in college wasn’t all it was cracked up to be.

