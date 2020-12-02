Kate Middleton Rushed To Meghan Markle's Side Amid Tragic News, Per Report

It takes a tremendous amount of strength to open up, privately or publicly, about a miscarriage. It’s a traumatic and deeply personal loss. Meghan Markle’s New York Times op-ed about her experience took courage and tremendous strength. Unfortunately, when tabloids smell tragedy, they swarm like vultures. Did Kate Middleton reconnect with the Duchess of Sussex after the miscarriage? Or is a tabloid exploiting a personal tragedy for monetary gain? Gossip Cop thinks you know the answer.
In a cover story accompanied by a photo of Markle with Middleton, New Idea says “the duchess races to Meghan’s side.” The story itself details how “Kate was overcome with emotion” when she read Markle’s story, and “called Meghan personally to offer her condolences.” The tabloid then says Middleton already knew about the miscarriage, as Prince William had been briefed about it months ago. “Wills and Kate were devastated,” a source tells the tabloid, but they didn’t reach out so as to “[respect] the Sussexes’ wish to keep it private and maintain the space between them.”
Now that the miscarriage is public though, “Kat is considering going a step further and has reportedly discussed with William the possibility of visiting Harry and Meghan as soon as possible” to comfort her sister-in-law. The tabloid does note that it “might take time to organize due to the current pandemic,” but this awful event has made everyone “realize family is the most important thing of all.”
The cover of this tabloid says Middleton has “[raced] to Meghan’s side,” but the actual story says she called her on the telephone months after learning about the miscarriage. This is a bait and switch from a tabloid notorious for them. This tactic was used identically in another New Idea story about Queen Elizabeth landing in LA to confront Markle. That story had the same vague language about potentially planning a trip after implying she had already arrived. It's worth noting, that story is now 3 and a half months old and the queen has not "touched down" yet, and we're not holding our breaths waiting for it, either.
The narrative in this story is surprisingly hard to follow. Middleton apparently learned about the miscarriage back in July but waited months before reaching out? How would a phone call betray privacy? Waiting months isn’t exactly “racing” is it? Frankly though, how logical this story is doesn’t really matter. What matters is that New Idea is actively trying to profit off of the tragedy in the Sussex's lives.
This tabloid has relentlessly bashed the Duchess of Sussex for years now. It has invented stories about her being arrested, her marriage falling apart, and invented a confrontation between Middleton over baby Archie needing the crown's permission to get married. The truth is that this tabloid has no insight into neither Markle’s nor Middleton’s personal lives, so it just makes up whatever story it thinks will sell.
This vague bait and switch story is just this tabloid trying to find a way to profit off of tragedy. There is nothing newsworthy to report, and it’s all rather disgusting. This tabloid is actively trying to capitalize when it should just keep its mouth shut.
Prince Charles Kicking Princess Anne Out Of The Royal Family At Camilla Parker Bowles Request, Per Report
Ryan Seacrest Selling $85 Million Mansion In LA Amid Rumors He’s Leaving ‘Live!’
Report: Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk Getting Back Together
Rosie O'Donnell's Daughter Vivi Just Turned 18, See Her Gorgeous Photos
Jennifer Aniston 'Regretting' Taking Part In 'Friends' Reunion?