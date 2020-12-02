Kate Middleton Rushed To Meghan Markle's Side Amid Tragic News, Per Report

Blatant Bait And Switch

The cover of this tabloid says Middleton has “[raced] to Meghan’s side,” but the actual story says she called her on the telephone months after learning about the miscarriage. This is a bait and switch from a tabloid notorious for them. This tactic was used identically in another New Idea story about Queen Elizabeth landing in LA to confront Markle. That story had the same vague language about potentially planning a trip after implying she had already arrived. It's worth noting, that story is now 3 and a half months old and the queen has not "touched down" yet, and we're not holding our breaths waiting for it, either.