Kate Middleton Ready To Reveal All In New Interview, Says Report

The promise of a “tell-all” interview frees the tabloid up to speculate on what someone could talk about or what rumors might be addressed. Big interviews don’t appear out of thin air though, especially for someone as famous as Kate Middleton. If a tell-all was actually happening, it would be heavily advertised with every detail of the chat known ahead of time. Since this tabloid can’t list proper details, like what interviewer or when or where, we can safely assume it’s not happening. And as we've reported time and time again, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had literally nothing to do with Finding Freedom — it was a totally unsanctioned biography about them without any contributions or insight from the former royals themselves.