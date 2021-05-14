Kate Middleton, Prince William Ready To Announce Baby #4?

With three children and ten years of marriage, Kate Middleton and Prince William seem to have it all. In August, one tabloid was claiming this was not enough for the royal couple, who would announce their fourth pregnancy at Prince Charles’s second wedding ceremony. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story and where the spouses stand today.

Announcing Their 4th At His Father’s 2nd

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were apparently getting a new sibling last year, according to New Idea. The outlet said that Middleton and her husband were going to announce the upcoming birth at Prince William’s father’s vow renewal ceremony. The article was actually a combination of two stories: the first being Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles’s vow renewal ceremony amidst “growing calls for the royal couple to renew their wedding vows,” with the second being the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s family plans.

The speculative piece promotes the idea that the British public wanted Prince Charles and Parker Bowles to remarry to raise morale during the pandemic. As Gossip Cop pointed out, the couple originally married in April 2005. If they were to do a vow renewal next April, that would be their 16th wedding anniversary. You’d think they would pick a year with a more round number to hold the ceremony if they were ever planning to renew their vows.

Prince William, Kate Middleton Conceiving In Italy?

The second aforementioned story was the existence of a fourth pregnancy. This stems from a report from the same magazine that Prince William and Middleton were traveling to Italy to conceive another child. This came after a previous report, again from the same publication, that she was already pregnant with kid number four.

While the couple did travel to Sicily a little before the story was published, nothing else in the report was true. Gossip Cop pointed out that the photos used in the article were from trips taken in 2016 and 2019. In the same story, the article also claimed that the couple was back at their full-time residence, with Prince William shielding his wife from Meghan Markle-related “drama.” Unless they could have been in two places at once, the article must have been false.

Put It All Together

When a report is made up of two false stories, there is no possible way that any of it is true. While the tabloid insisted that the couple was expecting a fourth kid, no kid appeared. In May 2020, New Idea claimed again that Middleton was pregnant. Gossip Cop busted the story, proving that the outlet has no idea what’s going on.

