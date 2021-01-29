Kate Middleton, Prince William Marriage On The Rocks Due To His Drinking?

Drinking Stories Abound

Gossip Cop has also busted the Enquirer over its many stories about celebrity drinking habits. In an almost identical version of this story, Rachel Weisz was upset with Daniel Craig over drinking too much in quarantine. There are also stories about Tim McGraw and Jessica Simpson struggling with sobriety in the pandemic. None of these stories were remotely true, as this is just a trope the tabloid likes to use. Prince William is not drinking too much, and his marriage with Kate Middelton is as strong as ever.