Kate Middleton, Prince William Marriage On The Rocks Due To His Drinking?

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been married for over ten years now and are raising a family together. One tabloid claims the marriage is in trouble over Prince William’s heavy drinking. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to the National Enquirer, “Prince William is boozing to take the edge off… and it’s put him on a collision course with wife Kate.” An insider says “William has been drinking a couple of beers after a hard day’s work then washing dinner down with several large glasses of wine, meaning he exercises a lot less and wakes up crabby.” Middleton is “a lot more disciplined” than her husband, whose drinking is quickly becoming “a real elephant in the room and it’s only getting worse.’
Middleton is trying to get Prince William “to calm down on the alcohol before it gets an unhealthy grip on him.” It’s beginning to affect his job, for insiders say “he recently canceled a royal appointment to booze it up with buddies.” His habits are “disturbingly similar to those of his father,” Prince Charles. The article concludes by saying “there are worries” this relationship with alcohol could become unhealthy “if he doesn’t nip it in the bud.’
This story would have you believe that Prince William’s marriage could be in jeopardy over Prince William’s drinking. In reality, their marriage is very strong. In a recent Zoom call with fellow parents, Middleton was asked to write down who her biggest supporter was during the lockdown. She simply wrote “William.”
As for the anecdote about Prince William skipping royal duties to go drinking, a rep for Prince William said it’s not true. Plus, the only people who would really know about Prince William’s private drinking habits would be him and Middleton, and obviously, neither of them are going to talk to the Enquirer. With a lack of hard evidence, Gossip Cop is busting this story.
This tabloid has published loads of distasteful and bogus stories about Prince William, so that makes it very difficult to trust this drinking story. It claimed he had a “secret cancer scare” which was completely made-up. It also claimed he was going blind and fighting his father for the throne. The rules of succession are crystal clear, so no “bitter war” is happening.
Gossip Cop has also busted the Enquirer over its many stories about celebrity drinking habits. In an almost identical version of this story, Rachel Weisz was upset with Daniel Craig over drinking too much in quarantine. There are also stories about Tim McGraw and Jessica Simpson struggling with sobriety in the pandemic. None of these stories were remotely true, as this is just a trope the tabloid likes to use. Prince William is not drinking too much, and his marriage with Kate Middelton is as strong as ever.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
