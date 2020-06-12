Kate Middleton Pregnant With Second Daughter?

Another “palace insider” told the outlet Kate Middleton was also very pleased with how balanced her family would be with this new arrival. “To have two boys and two girls would be a dream come true for Kate,” the source said, adding, “Kate’s always dreamed of emulating the Queen and having four babies, no matter how tough her pregnancies got.” There’s an obvious issue with this story that almost makes Gossip Cop embarrassed for the tabloid that printed it.