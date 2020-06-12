Kate Middleton Pregnant With Second Daughter?

Was Kate Middleton about three months pregnant with a second baby girl? That’s the bold claim one tabloid made about six months ago. Gossip Cop took our time investigating this rumor and discovered it had some serious factual issues.
Woman’s Day was behind this particular rumor about Middleton’s pregnancy, though they’re far from the only outlet who’ve made similar reports. The rumors started up again after a “glowing Kate was spotted sneaking into a London hospital with William,” the outlet purported, adding that “palace insiders are buzzing” that the visit was a “pre-announcement checkup.” Prince William was also said to have already visited his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, to inform her Majesty of the impending addition to the family.
Despite Prince William and Middleton’s efforts to keep the alleged new baby on the downlow, “It’s all anyone can talk about,” a supposed “royal insider” tattled. Word of the upcoming royal baby has been “a relief after the nightmare year the royal family has had.” This “nightmare year” was probably a reference to the cheating allegations made against Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s troubled last months as senior members of the royal family, and Prince Andrew’s connection to Jeffrey Epstein.
The new baby was supposedly another baby girl and Prince William couldn’t be happier. “William is just beside himself. He’s so proud of his family and what Kate’s given him. He’s fussing over her as usual, but it’s so nice to see him soften,” the suspicious source said.
Another “palace insider” told the outlet Kate Middleton was also very pleased with how balanced her family would be with this new arrival. “To have two boys and two girls would be a dream come true for Kate,” the source said, adding, “Kate’s always dreamed of emulating the Queen and having four babies, no matter how tough her pregnancies got.” There’s an obvious issue with this story that almost makes Gossip Cop embarrassed for the tabloid that printed it.
If Kate Middleton were truly three months pregnant, as Woman’s Day insisted she was, she would be obviously pregnant, or even giving birth, at this point. As photos from the Duchess of Cambridge’s most recent public event shows, Middleton is not pregnant. There have also been no announcements from the royal family about a baby on the way.
The outlet simply cherry picked photos of Middleton seeming to touch her stomach, took a simple visit to the doctor out of context, and printed the words of anonymous sources who are almost certain to be completely made up. There was never any truth to these rumors, though that won’t stop this outlet, and others like it, from continuing to print these totally false rumors.
Woman’s Day continuously gets the story wrong about Middleton and Prince William. Earlier this week, Gossip Cop busted the outlet for claiming Middleton was worried about her sister-in-law Meghan Markle’s diary leaking to the public. There’s no evidence that Markle kept a diary, let alone had it leaked, so the story was nonsensical from the beginning.
A few weeks before that, the disreputable supermarket tabloid claimed Prince William and Middleton were forced to flee to their country home to escape stalkers. This claim was determined to be utterly incorrect by Gossip Cop. These tabloids don’t have a clue what’s really going on in the lives of celebrities and public figures, though they’ll never stop trying to convince readers otherwise.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.