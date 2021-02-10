Kate Middleton Pregnant? Reports Claim Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Welcoming A Fourth Baby Soon

In 2020, one tabloid repeatedly reported Kate Middleton and Prince William were expecting a child. Four times, the tabloid claimed to have insider information that the duchess was pregnant. Often the claims were made on the cover. Gossip Cop is looking back on these stories to see if the predictions could come true in 2021.
Last spring, New Idea alleged Middleton was ecstatic to be pregnant with baby number four. The tabloid teased readers with supposed pictures of the duchess taken on May 1st. Upon further reading, Gossip Cop found the tale was a classic bait & switch. A “royal commentator” claimed Middelton had wanted a fourth child “for some time” and the recent lockdown increased the chances of it happening. "I've always thought the lockdown will result in a baby boom so it wouldn't surprise me if the Cambridges join the club,” the insider added. While it certainly was possible for the Duchess of Cambridge was expecting a baby, the magazine didn’t offer any concrete evidence to support the story. It’s been nearly eight months since the report came out, which means Middelton would be heavily pregnant at the least, and she isn’t.
About a month later, the tabloid once again declared Middelton was expecting a child and Prince William allegedly confirmed it. The magazine once again misled readers with its bold headline, but the accompanying article stated otherwise. According to “palace insiders,” the lockdown inspired Prince William to think about having more children. “He’s loved getting to spend more time with the kids, and it got him thinking that maybe he does want another. Of course, that was music to Kate’s ears. She’s always been keen. In a perfect world she’d have two of each,” the source claimed. Interestingly, that’s not what the duchess stated during an outing to the city of Bradford earlier that year. The Duchess of Cambridge revealed Prince William doesn't want any more children when one person asked if the royal couple would be expanding their brood.
The tabloid clearly didn’t get the message, because not too long afterward, New Idea asserted Kate Middleton and Prince William had traveled to the Isles of Scilly in hopes of having another baby. Even though the tabloid had previously claimed that Middleton was pregnant, the magazine purported to have a “heartwarming exclusive” about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge “aiming to conceive at the earliest opportunity.” Reportedly, even as it was confirmed the duke and duchess did travel to the islands, Gossip Cop still debunked the silly report. Again, the magazine claimed that the Royal couple were going to announce their fourth pregnancy, but the accompanying article gave a completely different narrative.
In October, the publication alleged Princess Charlotte had revealed Kate Middleton was pregnant. Gossip Cop immediately questioned the report, since we've already debunked this narrative several times. The tabloid used photos of Middleton with her hand on her stomach, which an insider claimed was proof “a fourth baby was in the cards.” The suspicious tale further disclosed Middleton was wearing dresses with “a more loose, comfortable feel to them” that would also hide her baby bump. There were several things wrong with the outlet's story. The publication didn’t even explain how Princess Charlotte supposedly spilled the news. If Middleton truly was expecting again, Buckingham Palace would’ve confirmed the news, not the young princess.
As of now, it doesn’t look like Prince William and Kate Middleton will be bringing another royal baby into the picture. We’re quite sure if this does happen, the couple will announce the news themselves.