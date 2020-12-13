Kate Middleton Pregnant, Prince William Battling Cancer, Prince Harry Off To Rehab - This Week's Top Royal Rumors

Prince Harry’s ‘Rehab Shock’

The cover of New Idea says it has “breaking news from LA” and a headline proclaiming Prince Harry is headed to rehab. Why? Well, inside the pages of the tabloid it’s less clear. According to the publication, the Duke of Sussex is headed for a “health retreat” after an especially trying year for the prince and his wife, Meghan Markle. While it’s true that it has been a year of major changes and some heartbreak for Prince Harry, does he really need a “holistic path to cope with his past challenges,” as the magazine’s insider claims?