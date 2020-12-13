Kate Middleton Pregnant, Prince William Battling Cancer, Prince Harry Off To Rehab - This Week's Top Royal Rumors

The end of the year is quickly approaching, but the rumor mill surrounding the royal family is as active as ever. Gossip Cop looked into the top stories of the week to find the truth.
The supermarket tabloids love to predict royal twins. It’s one of the most popular tropes the outlets rely on to sell magazines. This week, In Touch is predicting a royal set of twins for the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, and her husband, Prince William. The parents of three could soon be the parents of five! Or will they?
According to the National Enquirer, Prince William, heir to the British throne, received a cancer diagnosis after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this year. According to the tabloid, the Duke of Cambridge is keeping the news secret, as he did with his bout with the coronavirus. Is there really a serious health scare for the future king?
The cover of New Idea says it has “breaking news from LA” and a headline proclaiming Prince Harry is headed to rehab. Why? Well, inside the pages of the tabloid it’s less clear. According to the publication, the Duke of Sussex is headed for a “health retreat” after an especially trying year for the prince and his wife, Meghan Markle. While it’s true that it has been a year of major changes and some heartbreak for Prince Harry, does he really need a “holistic path to cope with his past challenges,” as the magazine’s insider claims?
When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as senior members of the royal family, one thing they were asked to do was repay the British public for the expensive renovations on Frogmore Cottage, their UK home base. Last week news broke that the duke and duchess would be handing over the keys to Prince Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, and her husband, who are expecting their first child. According to one tabloid, Queen Elizabeth II was “blindsided” by the deal as Prince Harry and Markle allegedly snuck out “in the dead of night.” Gossip Cop explains what is really going on.
