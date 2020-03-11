Kate Middleton Pregnant With Another Child As Tabloid Claims?

Truth rating: 0

By Hugh Scott |

Kate Middleton is not pregnant with her fourth child. A tabloid claiming she’s expecting another baby is incorrect. Gossip Cop can debunk the story.

An article in the latest Woman’s Day with the headline “The Secret’s Out! Kate’s Pregnancy Confirmed” has a few problems. For starters, while the headline screams “confirmed,” the report has no such confirmation. Instead, it’s filled with quotes from a so-called “royal observer,” who says things like, “Rumors have been swirling for months that Kate could be pregnant, and the fact that she looked so much fuller in the body and face all seems to point to a royal baby.”

This “observer” also says, “It’s no secret that Kate has always wanted to have four children, and with all the drama that has gone on in the royal family over the past few months, a new baby would bring some welcome happiness.” This questionable source concludes by saying, “By wearing that tight dress last week, it’s almost like Kate was confirming her special news.”

“Like confirming” isn’t “confirming,” as the tabloid seems to think. The Duchess of Cambridge has not confirmed anything, nor is wearing a tight dress evidence of anything anyway. The ridiculous tabloid simply wants to grab readers with an audacious headline, but clearly has no insight into Middleton’s personal life.

The magazine uses all the usual tabloid tropes, like Middleton supposedly “glowing” and showing off a “bumpy appearance in Ireland.” The tabloid went to press too early, however. One of the stops Middleton and Prince William made in Ireland was at the Guinness Brewery in Dublin. Of course, both enjoyed a pint of the legendary Irish beer. It’s unlikely the duchess, who has a history of difficult pregnancies, would ever drink a beer while pregnant.

It’s really no surprise that Woman’s Day would publish a false story about Middleton expecting a child when she isn’t. The tabloid doesn’t have a stellar record when it comes to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. In October, Gossip Cop busted the magazine for a phony report about Queen Elizabeth handing Middleton the throne. As we’ve pointed out over and over again, the queen doesn’t have the power to change the line of succession.

Tabloids speculating on Middleton having a fourth baby has become very common. In the last few months, Gossip Cop has busted multiple outlets for falsely reporting the duchess is expecting a child. Most recently, we debunked a rumor printed by the Globe that Middleton was pregnant with twins. She wasn’t and isn’t. The duchess may have a fourth baby one day, but she’s not carrying that baby now.