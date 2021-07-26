Kate Middleton Can’t Stop Wearing These Earrings And They Are Only $22

Gossip Cop

 by Ariel Gordon
Kate Middleton is a style icon, and not just when it comes to high fashion. Even though the Duchess of Cambridge looks flawless in her ball gowns, she often wears budget-friendly styles out and about.

And when this happens, the Kate Middleton Effect goes into full swing. In other words, her chic, affordable style choices will sell out in stores within hours. This is exactly what’s happening with Middleton’s latest find – a pair of Orelia hoop earrings.

A Middleton Style Staple

During a spring appearance at School 21 in East London, Middleton wore a pink sweater from Boden, black Jigsaw pants and a matching Max&Co coat. But it was Middleton’s $22 accessory that stole the show.

The $22 Orelia earrings are gold-plated and feature a chunky, small hoop. They’re elegant, versatile and the perfect size.

This also isn’t the first time Middleton sported the cute earrings. The Duchess has worn the Orelia earrings four times so far.

In May, she made an appearance at the Museum of Natural History in London wearing these same earrings. She’s clearly in love with them, and we see why.

Orelia Is Selling Out Fast

Because of Middleton’s adoration for these classy little hoops, the earring brand has completely sold out of the jewelry staple many times.

“Each time, we have sold out all units in gold and silver and created waiting lists spanning over 500 people,” a company spokesperson revealed.

However, the company is currently offering customers a chance to pre-order the affordable earrings. So if you’re interested in grabbing a pair for yourself, you better head to the Orelia website ASAP – and run; don’t walk.

CHAIN HUGGIE HOOP EARRINGS - GOLD
CHAIN HUGGIE HOOP EARRINGS - GOLD
$22.00
Shop now Buy Now

