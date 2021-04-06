Kate Middleton ‘Hiding Baby Bump,’ Preparing For Baby #4?

Amidst all the recent royal family drama, the Cambridges have exciting news to share, one tabloid says. Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly expecting baby number four! Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Kate Middleton’s Telltale Signs

According to New Idea, royal children George, Charlotte, and Louis are gaining another sibling. This speculative story emerges after apparent royal watchers note that Middleton has attended many recent royal functions wearing oversized coats. The outlet claims that in her most recent outing to Westminster Abbey on March 23, Duchess Catherine wore a lace dress coat that featured a scalloped trim, providing a perfect distraction from her stomach.

Plus, a royal author thinks Middleton is following in the footsteps of the queen and her good friend Mary Crown, Princess of Denmark, who each have four children. The source supposedly told the tabloid, “Kate would love a second girl. She is 40 next year, so I’m sure if she’s going to have a fourth child, it will be soon.” A royal biographer also thinks it’s possible that Middleton is expecting again and says, “Kate is very maternal and loves family life. She adores her own siblings and I’m sure likes the idea of her children, in their particular position, having plenty of allies.”

Royal pundits also noticed Kate Middleton wearing her long hair straightened and styled in a half-up, half-down hairstyle, and in the past, Middleton has always debuted a new hairstyle just prior to making a pregnancy announcement, which definitely isn’t a slippery slope of sketchy speculation.

But not only do her fashion and beauty styles indicate a baby bump, the choices also support another tabloid’s report that “having four children was always part of Kate’s plan.” The supporting evidence was that during a 2019 tour of Northern Ireland, Middleton told a father that his cute 5-month-old baby made her broody. Yet, when asked about a fourth baby, Middleton was quoted as saying, “I think William would be a bit worried.”

The tabloid continues rambling, exclaiming that another pregnancy wouldn’t be out of place given that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting, royal cousins Zara Phillips and Princess Eugenie recently welcomed two sons, and Pippa Middleton also gave birth to her second child last month.

Finally, sources claim the new addition could be just the boost the royal family needs after the shocking statements made in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. The royal source chimes in, saying, “The family needs William and Kate so much. So there is a dilemma, as Kate getting pregnant means she is less available for royal duties. But she seems determined to do things her way.” So wait, is a fourth child going to calm the drama that Markle and Prince Harry seemed to stir or lead to more stress because the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William wouldn’t be as available for their duties? These tabloids are notorious for contradicting themselves within a couple sentences, which appears to be the case here.

Kate Middleton’s Four Hundredth Pregnancy

This tabloid has little to no solid proof that Middleton is pregnant with her fourth child. Wearing a lace coat that may distract from her stomach is merely a theory, and sporting a different hairstyle doesn’t equal a baby bump either. Gossip Cop isn’t buying it and readers shouldn’t either.

This never ending narrative circulates every other month or so, like clockwork. Just last November, New Idea once again purported the couple was expecting a quarantine baby. A month later, the same tabloid confirmed Middleton was having a fourth baby. And according to the National Enquirer, Middleton was expecting twins last May.

If Middleton had truly been pregnant every time a tabloid reported this story, she’d be on baby number four hundred!

