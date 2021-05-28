Kate Middleton Hiding Baby Bump, Pregnant With Baby #4?

Is Kate Middleton pregnant with her and Prince William‘s fourth child? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop is on the case.

Kate Middleton And Prince William Decide To Have A Fourth Child?

According to the most recent edition of Woman’s Day, Kate Middleton was spotted cradling what appeared to be a baby bump, sending royal gossipers aflutter with talks of a fourth baby. According to the tabloid, the couple has considered having another child, but had everyone convinced that they had their hands full with three. But it seems the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have changed their minds and are getting ready to welcome baby number four into their home.

While on an outing, “Kate was very protective of her stomach and could be seen subconsciously holding her hand over it,” an inside source tells the tabloid. According to the source, “She’s very slender but there could’ve been a hint of a little bump.” Although there’s no evidence that Middleton’s been experiencing morning sickness like she had with her previous pregnancies, “it wouldn’t surprise anyone if they expanded their family,” spills the source.

Of course, like everything in the recent lives of the royals, it all comes back to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. “Despite all the dramas with Harry and Meghan and losing Prince Phillip, Catherine and William are very happy and secure in their marriage. Both have always wanted a big family, and after all the troubles of the past couple of years, a new baby could be just the tonic for the royal family,” explains the source.

Prince Charles would also just adore another grandchild, according to the report. The source tells the magazine that Charles “has his fingers crossed they do have another — it feels like it could turn the family fortunes around.”

Gossip Cop’s Take

So, is it true that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are welcoming another baby into their home? It doesn’t seem likely. The tabloid points to a picture of Middleton with an alleged baby bump, but the photo proves nothing. Honestly, it looks like her shirt ruffled at just the right angle to make it seem like her belly was bulging.

Furthermore, the publication admits in the report that there is no other evidence for the alleged pregnancy. The fact that there were no hints that the couple was planning to have another baby and Middleton’s lack of morning sickness have even the tabloid doubting. Finally, even if the couple did decide to have another child, it would likely have nothing to do with Prince Harry or Meghan Markle.

The truth is, William and Middleton could very well change their minds and decide to have another child. That being said, the tabloid has no more insight into their decisions than the general public. This report was based entirely on speculation and it’s most likely that Middleton is not pregnant.

A Worn-Out Story For The Tabloids

Besides, Gossip Cop is losing count of just how many false reports we’ve fielded about Middleton having a fourth child. Of course, fans of the royals would rejoice in the news of another baby for the couple, but that news isn’t coming any time soon. Last year, New Idea insisted that Middleton was pregnant with baby number four. Then, last month, the tabloid published a near-identical article insisting Middleton was hiding a baby bump. Life & Style also had its go at the rumor, insisting last year that the couple was expecting again. Of course, none of these reports turned out to be true.

