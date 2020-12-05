Kate Middleton Having Twins In 2021, According To New Report

Tabloids love royal babies and break news about them constantly. One tabloid now reports that Kate Middleton is pregnant with twins heading into 2021. Will there be two new names in the line of succession? Gossip Cop investigates.
In its cover story this week In Touch reports “twins for Kate” are on the way. “Kate and William announced to the family that they’re having twins,” a source told the tabloid, after “trying…[without] having any luck.” The two even considered IVF, but then she suddenly got pregnant with twins.” after Christmas Middleton is expected to, “take a step back from her royal duties for the remainder of her pregnancy.”
The tabloid says Middleton “takes motherhood very seriously” and was starting to get “broody” raising her kids during the lockdown. While having two kids at once “would be daunting for anyone,” the Cambridges “don’t buckle under pressure and they’re always up for a challenge.” The article concludes by saying the “baby news is perfect timing” as it coincides with the couple’s ten year wedding anniversary.
This news comes in the wake of Meghan Markle announcing that she suffered a miscarriage. That tragedy is exploited throughout this story, including on the cover. It quotes passages from her New York Times op-ed to build up it’s whole “grief and joy” narrative. The tabloid goes so far as to describe the phone call where Middleton told Markle her good news. This was a needless, distasteful wrinkle to add to an otherwise silly story.
Gossip Cop is more disgusted by this story than anything else. It acts as if the only place for women in the role is that of being a mother, and portrays Middleton as someone obsessed with children who is “an absolute natural at being a mother.” It’s particularly dumb to say having twins is a challenge but the Cambridge’s “don’t buckle under pressure,” as if parents of twins only struggle because they’re simply not up for the challenge. The Cambridge's also have access to a full staff to help raise their kids which would certainly help them to not “buckle under pressure.”
The only evidence this tabloid has that Middleton is pregnant with twins is the testimony of its dubious sources. Gossip Cop has read this exact story so many times that we’re not going to believe Middleton is pregnant until she confirms she is. Royal twin news will come from the palace, not from a tabloid who uses “Meghan’s baby heartbreak” to sell magazines.
In Touch frequently publishes whatever it wants to when it comes to the royal family with a disregard for, well, evidence. It claimed Princess Diana’s dying wish was for Prince William to be king instead of Prince Charles, but that was a willful misrepresentation of her stated beliefs. It said Markle and Prince Harry were breaking up despite them clearly sticking together for the long run. It also reported Camilla Parker Bowles was battling Middleton for the throne, which is just dumb - not to mention untrue and impossible.
Last Christmas, New Idea said Middleton would have twins in September. The Enquirer said she would have twins in May, while Globe said she would have twins in July. It’s just In Touch’s turn to run this bogus story. If Middleton is actually pregnant, it would just be a cosmic coincidence.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.
