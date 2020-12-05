Kate Middleton Having Twins In 2021, According To New Report

Gossip Cop is more disgusted by this story than anything else. It acts as if the only place for women in the role is that of being a mother, and portrays Middleton as someone obsessed with children who is “an absolute natural at being a mother.” It’s particularly dumb to say having twins is a challenge but the Cambridge’s “don’t buckle under pressure,” as if parents of twins only struggle because they’re simply not up for the challenge. The Cambridge's also have access to a full staff to help raise their kids which would certainly help them to not “buckle under pressure.”