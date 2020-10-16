Kate Middleton Having 'Christmas Miracle' Twins? Not Likely

The best way to see if baby rumors hold any weight is often to simply wait them out. In December, 10 months ago, one tabloid reported that Kate Middleton was pregnant with twins. Gossip Cop is checking back in on that rumor to see if those babies came or not.
Last Christmas, New Idea gave us huge news on its front page: “It’s Twins.” In a “Christmas Miracle,” Prince William and Kate Middleton had twins on the way. The tabloid cited “royal observers” who noticed Middleton had “canceled royal engagements” and was “not using hair dye,” two surefire signs of pregnancy. Prince William was on the fence about having more kids, but he “will do anything make her happy.”
Middleton was over the moon at this holiday news. “In her eyes more kids the better,” an insider told the tabloid. The tabloid used a photo, labeled “affection,” of Prince William with his arm around his wife as evidence. Royal twins would be a delight for Middelton, the crown, and the world.
The list of proof here, increased affection from Prince William, and a lack of hair dye, hardly constitutes legitimate evidence that a baby is on the way. The story cited a National Enquirer story about royal twins as proof that two were on the way. Gossip Cop actually busted that story for the same reason we’re busting this one. If Middleton was pregnant in December, she would have had the kids by now.
To debunk this story, Gossip Cop is just going to do a quick review of all the other times this year New Idea said Middleton was pregnant. It reported in August that Middleton and Prince William were on a babymoon on the Isles of Scilly with the plan to announce baby number four at a vow renewal ceremony between Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles. Every part of that was bogus, as no vow renewal was happening, no baby was on the way, and as the trip to Scilly, it used years-old photographs as evidence.
In May, it claimed the Cambridges were having a quarantine baby, but this “sister for Charlotte” wasn’t mentioned just a month later. By the end of June, the tabloid said Prince William had personally confirmed a new pregnancy. No official confirmation has come from the crown whatsoever. Most recently it was Princess Charlotte who spilled the beans. In that story, Middleton was just having a boy. In the span of a year, Middleton has gone from twins to a girl, and now a boy. Obviously, these stories are just made-up to sell magazines.
If Middleton does get pregnant with twins, the confirmation will come from the Cambridges. Real confirmation will be sent out to publications far more reputable than New Idea, after confirmation from Buckingham Palace. Until that day comes, Gossip Cop is calling this and every bogus royal baby story from this tabloid totally false.
