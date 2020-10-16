Kate Middleton Having 'Christmas Miracle' Twins? Not Likely

The Tabloid That Cried 'Royal Baby'

To debunk this story, Gossip Cop is just going to do a quick review of all the other times this year New Idea said Middleton was pregnant. It reported in August that Middleton and Prince William were on a babymoon on the Isles of Scilly with the plan to announce baby number four at a vow renewal ceremony between Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles. Every part of that was bogus, as no vow renewal was happening, no baby was on the way, and as the trip to Scilly, it used years-old photographs as evidence.