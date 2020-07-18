Kate Middleton Getting Too Thin, Prince William And Queen Elizabeth Worried?

What's Really Going On With Kate Middleton's Weight

There are several issues with the allegations from this story. Let's start with the cause of all this: Middleton's recent appearance. The entire article is focused on how apparent and obvious it is that Middleton's health could be in crisis. After all, according to the story, "many noticed" her look "after weeks upon weeks away from the spotlight," which is both flat-out wrong and contradicted by the article's claims about how busy she's been. Still, let's take a look at the photo the tabloid used that was captioned with a new source as saying, "You can tell that the pressure she's under is wearing her down."