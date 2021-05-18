Kate Middleton Feud With Meghan Markle Getting Worse? Here’s The Latest

Is Kate Middleton lashing out at Meghan Markle? That’s what plenty of reports have been claiming. Gossip Cop has investigated the rumors and can set the record straight.

Kate Middleton Testifying Against Meghan Markle?

Earlier this year, New Idea reported that Middleton was “being called in as a surprise superstar witness” in Markle’s lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday. According to the report, Markle was scrambling to settle the suit out of fear of Middleton. Of course, Gossip Cop was quick to point out how ludicrous the story was. There would be no reason for Middleton to get involved with the lawsuit, and the tabloid was clearly just trying to stir up drama between Markle and Middleton.

Kate Middleton Confronting Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?

Then, New Idea alleged that that Queen Elizabeth was begging Kate Middleton to fly to California and confront Markle and Prince Harry. According to the report, the royal family was scared of what would be revealed in Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. The tabloid insisted the queen was counting on Middleton to go to the US and confront her sibling-in-laws. Interesting story aside, the claims were nonsensical for many reasons. The tabloid used years-old photos as proof, completely ignored travel advisories due to COVID-19, and failed to point out that the interview was already filmed and couldn’t just be stopped.

Then, Woman’s Day put a twist on the claims. The tabloid alleged that Middleton and Prince William were actually flying to the states to mend their relationship with Markle and Harry. The insider insisted, “William is determined to put this ugly feud behind them.” While it was a nice story, there was simply no proof for it. The pandemic still made international travel dangerous, and there was no evidence for Middleton and William’s alleged plans.

Middleton Banning Markle From Prince Phillip’s Funeral?

Then, In Touch reported that banning Markle from Prince Phillip’s funeral was “the perfect revenge for Kate.” The tabloid insisted that Markle’s presence “would have made it awful” and the royals thought it better to make sure she wasn’t welcome. Of course, Gossip Cop clarified that Markle was not in attendance because her doctors advised her not to travel since she was in the third trimester of her pregnancy. Besides, it’s painfully obvious that a literal banning would only create more drama for the royals, not prevent it.

Kate Middleton’s Feud Affecting Her Health?

Finally, Life & Style reported that Prince William was growing concerned about his wife’s eating disorder. An insider explained, “Kate’s so busy and overwhelmed and she picks at her food and rarely finishes a meal.” The source of the stress was reportedly Meghan Markle. The tabloid alleged that the rift in the royal family has put Middleton “under an enormous amount of pressure to help save the monarchy.” Thankfully, Gossip Cop pointed out how ridiculous and offensive the story was. There was absolutely nothing to suggest Middleton was struggling with her health, and even if she was, in no world would that be Markle’s fault.

Clearly, the tabloids love to pit these royal women against each other besides there being no evidence for a rivalry in the first place. Markle herself has denied rumors of the feud and called Middleton “a good person.” Obviously, the tabloids aren’t concerned with understanding the dynamic between Markle and Middleton and would rather invent drama.

