Kate Middleton Doing A 'Tell-All' Interview To 'Tell Her Side Of The Story?'

Kate Middleton is not doing a tell-all interview, despite one tabloid’s claims to the contrary. The story is completely bogus. Gossip Cop can debunk it.
The cover page of the latest issue of In Touch reads, “Kate Finally Talks! Forgiving Meghan, Preparing to be Queen & Baby No. 4!” Honestly, that alone is enough for us to unpack, but let’s keep going. The article inside claims that the Duchess of Cambridge “wants to set the record straight” on, um, something or other. It’s not clear what. The article brings up a recent Tatler profile of Middleton, which supposedly painted her in a negative light and was penned by “a friend of Meghan’s BFF Jessica Mulroney.” Middleton and Prince William have officially demanded that the article be taken down from Tatler’s website.
Middleton, an unnamed “source” tells the outlet, “wants to do an official sit-down interview in September to tell her side of the story, and how Harry and Meghan tore the family apart.” In addition to the crime against humanity that was Megxit, Middleton will also allegedly discuss how she’s preparing to become queen and how she and Prince William have apparently “made it through the rough patch” of their relationship.
Absolutely nothing about this article reflects reality. First, the tabloid’s “source” doesn’t bother to mention where Middleton plans to give this interview, or who with, or why this news apparently being announced through the official Kensington Palace channels. Second, though the gossip media routinely forgets it, Middleton and Prince William are not next in line for the throne: Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles are. It will likely be many years before the Cambridge couple are crowned.
Third, those “rough patch” rumors about Middleton and Prince Charles have been fully debunked already by Gossip Cop. Last year, unsubstantiated rumors that Prince William had had an affair led to more rumors that his and Middleton’s marriage was in jeopardy. Spokespeople for Kensington Palace denied both the cheating and divorce rumors as nothing more than “false speculation.”
And there’s the Tatler profile, which this tabloid is completely misrepresenting. As Gossip Cop has already explained, the Duchess of Cambridge sent legal papers to Tatler demanding that they take down the story because it painted Markle unfairly, not herself. We had kind of hoped that Middleton’s action, which represents a break with traditional royal protocol, would quell this toxic narrative a bit, but apparently not.
Also, the article was not written by “a friend of Meghan’s BFF Jessica Mulroney.” Mulroney’s sister-in-law Vanessa Mulroney used to work at Tatler, and is reportedly friends with the profile’s author, Anna Pasternak. That’s an awful lot of degrees of separation. And, again, the article treats Markle worse than it does Middleton. Read the dang thing yourself if you don’t believe us.
If you’re wondering why Middleton isn’t also sending a cease and desist letter over to In Touch or any of the many other supermarket tabloids pushing this toxic narrative, it’s probably because these outlets have already discredited themselves over and over again. They’re beyond being taken seriously.
We’d also strongly caution you against automatically believing “tell-all” rumors from tabloid like In Touch. Gossip Cop has debunked a lot of rumors like this from the magazine, in which regular tabloid fixtures supposedly announce plans to bear their souls to the media. In May of last year, the outlet insisted that Brad Pitt was planning a TV tell-all about his ex-wives. Pitt’s rep told us the story was completely false.
Just a couple of months ago, the magazine said the same thing about Tom Cruise, claiming that he would be opening up about his estranged daughter and his involvement with the Church of Scientology. Gossip Cop once again found the story to be false. Come on – are either Tom Cruise or Brad Pitt known for being open and talkative about their personal lives? Rest assured that if either of them, or Kate Middleton for that matter, decide to finally tell all, In Touch won’t be the first place you hear about it.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.