Kate Middleton Considered Leaving Prince William Over Continued Contact With Alleged Affair Partner?

It's been proven over and over again that Prince William and Rose Hanbury did not have an affair. Kate Middleton's marriage to the prince is in no danger of falling apart over the allegations of cheating. The notion that Prince William supposedly included Hanbury in his Christmas card list, thus incurring his wife's fury, has no basis in reality. The idea that it would is so bizarre a concept that it boggles the mind that the Globe actually printed this nonsensical story. Then again, this tabloid in particular has a history of publishing outlandish lies about Prince William, Middleton, and the rest of the royal family.