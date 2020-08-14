Kate Middleton Announcing Fourth Pregnancy At Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles Second Wedding Ceremony?

Do Kate Middleton and Prince William plan to announce their fourth pregnancy in style at the vow renewal ceremony of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles? Multiple big claims are being made by this tabloid, and Gossip Cop is prepared to snuff them all out.
The claim “Kate & Will announce baby No. 4 at reception!” comes from the cover of New Idea. The story is embedded in two other stories from the week’s issue, one about Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla planning a second wedding and one about the Cambridge’s taking a “babymoon”. Gossip Cop has already debunked both of those stories as bait and switches with little evidence provided. You can expect more of the same on this other cover claim.
The cover claim is that Middleton and Prince William are going to announce a forthcoming fourth child at the renewal ceremony. As is the case with this tabloid, the story is a complete bait and switch. Since no second wedding has happened or indeed is planned to happen.
The best the tabloid can muster for its enormous cover claim is the rather tepid line “it would be the perfect place for them to officially announce their pregnancy.” The tabloid also says Middleton would “be given the honours of sharing an emotional toast at the reception.”
Wait, what? How would this tabloid know who would do a toast? It’s not like there’s a huge precedent for vow renewal ceremonies in the line of succession, so it seems unlikely that Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla would select their daughter-in-law for the big speech.
Despite frequent rumors of a fourth child, no baby is currently on the way for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, so such a baby announcement would be impossible. Gossip Cop can say this story is not true, as it’s built on two made-up stories of nonexistent babies and unplanned weddings. It’s also worth noting that baby announcements typically come in press releases for the royal family.
A little over a months ago, Gossip Cop busted this tabloid for alleging that Prince William had confirmed a fourth baby when no such confirmation exists. The same tabloid also claimed in May that a fourth quarantine baby was on the way. Every couple of months this tabloid claims to have the big scoop on a fourth child it seems.
If a fourth child does come for Prince William and Kate Middleton, the news will certainly not be broken by New Idea and will likely come from the royal family directly.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.