Kate Middleton Announcing Fourth Pregnancy At Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles Second Wedding Ceremony?

The best the tabloid can muster for its enormous cover claim is the rather tepid line “it would be the perfect place for them to officially announce their pregnancy.” The tabloid also says Middleton would “be given the honours of sharing an emotional toast at the reception.”

Wait, what? How would this tabloid know who would do a toast? It’s not like there’s a huge precedent for vow renewal ceremonies in the line of succession, so it seems unlikely that Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla would select their daughter-in-law for the big speech.