Kate Middleton Announcing Fourth Baby In Time For Trooping The Colour?

The world is often fascinated by Kate Middleton’s royal role as wife to Prince William and mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. There’s long been speculation that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may one day welcome a fourth child and with the birth of Prince Harry’s new daughter with Meghan Markle, that time may be sooner rather than later according to one tabloid. Gossip Cop investigates.

Is Kate Middleton Pregnant With Her Fourth Child?

Back in April of this year, New Idea claimed that Middleton had finally gotten Prince William to come around to the idea of having another child. The couple even planned on announcing the upcoming arrival around the time of Trooping the Colour and Queen Elizabeth’s birthday early this month. “Kate thinks it would be a fitting tribute to Her Majesty to announce her fourth child at a time when the nation will hopefully already be celebrating after a rotten 18 months,” an unnamed royal insider spilled.

“She has always wanted a fourth and the Queen often encouraged Wills to have four just like she did to ‘share the load’ of royal responsibility,” the source continued, before adding the Trooping of Color is the perfect place to announce this news, since the military spectacle is in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s 95th birthday. “The Queen will be delighted Wills and Kate are adding to their family and, if it’s announced on Trooping the Colour, it will add the festive atmosphere,” the source finished.

The Story’s Timeline Needs Work

What’s so interesting about this article is its timeline. The report, which presumes Prince William had just agreed to a fourth kid, came out in April which leaves the couple only a two-month window to conceive a child. Getting pregnant doesn’t necessarily work like that. The article also suggests the British public is in need of good news in light of COVID-19 lockdowns and continued assumed public family infighting, even though the birth of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor and the Queen’s 95th birthday should be enough.

Back in February, there was speculation that Middleton and Prince William were trying to get pregnant according to sources from Us Weekly and Cosmopolitan. While this may be true there’s no way to really prove it until Middleton gets pregnant and announces it. New Idea has peddled this kind of rumor before. At the end of last June, they ran a story with the headline “Wills Confirms: Baby No. 4 On The Way!” Of course, Prince William did not do that because the story was not true and Gossip Cop debunked the story.

More News From Gossip Cop

Trae Young’s Girlfriend: The Truth About The NBA All-Star’s Love Life

Marjorie Harvey Furious Over ‘Horndog’ Steve Harvey’s ‘Wandering Eye’?

‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Ends On Heartbreaking Note As Host Pat Sajak Shares Tragic Loss

Barack Obama Angry Michelle Has ‘Gone Hollywood,’ Spending Too Much Money?

8 Small Household Brands To Shop For Amazon Prime Day