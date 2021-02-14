Kate Middleton And Prince William Having One More Baby?

Is Kate Middleton pregnant with baby number four? One outlet says that she and Prince William are already making plans. Let’s take a look.
The cover of Us Weekly has Kate Middleton next to the giant words “One More Baby!” Her children “will decorate the nursery” for her fourth child, which she dreams will be a girl. Sources say that she’s “convinced prince William to expand their adorable brood.”
Middleton is reportedly “being low-key about it and is saying it may or may not happen, but privately, it’s something she and William want more than anything.” The two hope “to be pregnant sometime this year.” Queen Elizabeth was “absolutely thrilled and cried tears of joy” at this news. Prince William was allegedly reticent to try for another baby, “but after thinking about it, William is looking forward to what the future might hold."
Sources provide loads of details about Middleton’s diet, saying that she’s “already in full prep mode, adding extra nutrients to her daily meals to get in the best shape possible before she’s pregnant.” She is even apparently “avoiding too much sugar and caffeine as well.” The article concludes by saying that “another child would be a fairy-tale come true.”
This story is incredibly detailed down to which clothes Middleton plans to use for the baby, which is actually kind of suspicious. How would Us Weekly know all of this about Middleton? Only Kate Middleton and Prince William would know this much information, and Gossip Cop seriously doubts they would speak to an American outlet like Us Weekly.
More than its reliability, this is a pretty blatant bait-and-switch. The cover premises details about “one more baby” as if Middleton is already pregnant, but the story only says she’d like to have another baby. New Idea recently did the exact same story but about Katie Holmes. Gossip Cop must bust this tabloid for its deliberately misleading cover.
Hailey Baldwin Bieber personally called out Us Weekly on Instagram a few months ago for a bogus pregnancy rumor. If it would make up a story about Baldwin, then it stands to reason that it would invent a pregnancy tale about Middleton as well.
A Kate Middleton pregnancy is one of the most common tabloid rumors. About once a month, Gossip Cop busts yet another tabloid claiming that Middleton is expecting. These stories have yet to be correct, so we’re pretty dubious to this report.
We genuinely have no idea if Middleton and Prince William are actively trying for a baby. Frankly, it’s none of our business. However, this outlet has a negative track record with baby stories, let alone one as common and frequent as this. Since it lacks any hard evidence whatsoever, we’re busting this story.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.