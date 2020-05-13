Kate Middleton And Prince William Having A Quarantine Baby?

Truth rating: 1

By Hugh Scott |

Is Kate Middleton pregnant with a daughter with Prince William? That’s what the cover of one tabloid is claiming this week. Gossip Cop has investigated the allegation.

The cover of this week’s New Idea proclaims “Kate’s Baby No. 4!” and “We’re so happy.” The cover also claims to have “Amazing Pics, Spotted May 1.” Turn to page eight of the magazine and the headline reads, “Kate & Wills’ Baby Joy, A Sister For Charlotte.” However, once one actually takes a look at the story, they are sure to be disappointed.

In classic New Idea style, the cover and the headline are completely phony. In the story, the unreliable headline immediately backtracks and quotes a “royal commentator” as saying, “I’ve thought for some time Kate wants a fourth child and I think this lockdown has increased the chances of that happening.” So, what is this guy doing, spying on Middleton and Prince William through their bedroom window? Seriously, how creepy can a story get?

Much creepier, it turns out. This so-called royal commentator is apparently also an obstetrician in his free time, remarking, “I’ve always thought the lockdown will result in a baby boom so it wouldn’t surprise me if the Cambridges join the club.” Wait, so they aren’t pregnant? But what about that headline?

Well, the rest of the story is basically just filling space so the untrustworthy outlet could splash its dishonest headline on the cover. It’s filled with typical tabloid tropes like “Kate looked very maternal when she was talking over a video link to a woman who had just given birth.” Huh, a mother of 3 kids under seven-years-old looked maternal? Well, she must be pregnant!

Is it possible that the duchess is pregnant? Sure, anything is possible, but the palace has made no such pronouncements and the tabloid has nothing more than Middleton “looking maternal,” whatever that means, as evidence. Seriously, the magazine should be ashamed of itself, but it’s really just par for the course for this particular magazine that uses that bait and switch tactic more than any other tabloid – and that’s in an industry that prides itself in its ability to grab shoppers attention standing in line at the supermarket with dubious headlines.

In March, the disreputable outlet used the same tactic to claim Prince William and Kate Middleton had “taken the throne” when, in fact, the story was simply about the duke and duchess stepping up amidst the pandemic after Prince Charles tested positive and isolated in Scotland and Queen Elizabeth was isolating at Windsor Castle. Prince William isn’t the king, despite the magazine’s proclamation on its cover.

In February, the tabloid blasted a headline claiming Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie had gone “missing,” but, in fact, the only people missing the child were the paparazzi desperate to get photos of the youngster. He was safe and sound with his parents behind the walls of their rented home in Vancouver where they were living at the time. New Idea is completely shameless when it comes to selling magazine and they can’t be trusted to report the truth.

In need of a good laugh? Even celebrities are struggling to keep it together during quarantine and are turning to social media to share their meltdowns. Our friends at CinemaBlend compiled the best celeb posts into one hilarious video.