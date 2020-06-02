Kate Middleton and Other Celebrities Spark Pregnancy Speculation Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

And Baby Makes Three For Katherine McPhee?

In April Gossip Cop investigated a story from OK!, which falsely claimed Katherine McPhee and her husband, David Foster, were trying to have a baby amid the current quarantine. The paper suggested the couple had been solely focused on their careers since they married, but that all changed once the epidemic occurred. "At the moment, there's nothing on the agenda, so it's the perfect time for Katherine to get pregnant,” a supposed source told the outlet. The only truth to the story was that McPhee would like to be a mom someday. Everything else was incorrect. Gossip Cop checked with a spokesperson for McPhee who confirmed the story was fabricated.