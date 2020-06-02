Kate Middleton and Other Celebrities Spark Pregnancy Speculation Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

There have been many rumored celebrity pregnancies during the current lock down. From Kate Middleton to Ana de Armas, the tabloids have claimed some stars are either starting a family or expanding the one they have while spending a lot of down time at home with their significant others.. Gossip Cop rounded a few rumors we’ve busted that turned out to be false.
In April Gossip Cop investigated a story from OK!, which falsely claimed Katherine McPhee and her husband, David Foster, were trying to have a baby amid the current quarantine. The paper suggested the couple had been solely focused on their careers since they married, but that all changed once the epidemic occurred. "At the moment, there's nothing on the agenda, so it's the perfect time for Katherine to get pregnant,” a supposed source told the outlet. The only truth to the story was that McPhee would like to be a mom someday. Everything else was incorrect. Gossip Cop checked with a spokesperson for McPhee who confirmed the story was fabricated.
In May, New Idea boldly proclaimed that Kate Middleton was pregnant with her fourth child. The magazine asserted on its cover that the Duchess of Cambridge was expecting a baby girl. However, the accompanying article sang a different tune. The cover story backtracks its assumption with a supposed royal insider stating, "I've always thought the lock down will result in a baby boom so it wouldn't surprise me if the Cambridges join the club." Not only was there no substantial proof to back up this claim, but the story was also all over the place. Gossip Cop dismissed the phony report at the time.
Another notable couple that fell victim to the pregnancy train was Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas. Woman’s Day declared that de Armas was already pregnant with Affleck’s baby. The publication used an unflattering picture of the Cuban-Spanish actress to support it's the assertion that she was sporting a baby bump. Gossip Cop however pointed out that this was just one picture of the actress and it wasn’t enough to prove she was with child. Furthermore, Woman’s Day credibility was also questioned, since the tabloid was wrong about Affleck in the past. We dismissed the bogus story when it came out.
But the most widespread false report was that of Khloe Kardashian, who was alleged to be pregnant again by Tristan Thompson. The reality star and NBA player are already parents to two-year-old, True Thompson, yet, there was speculation Kardashian was expecting another child. The rumor spread like wildfire, leading to people criticizing the Keeping Up with The Kardashians star on social media. Kardashian put the rumors to rest by clapping back on Twitter, calling the rumors "sick" and "hurtful." Gossip Cop didn't need to debunk this one, because Kardashian took control of that herself.
Yeah, people are locked down and many have joked about an impending baby boom in early 2021, but that doesn't mean everyone is trying for a baby. The moral of the story is that unless the announcement comes from a celebrity or a more reliable publication, nobody should assume anything.