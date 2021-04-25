Kate Middleton Allegedly Credits This $29 Face Oil To Keep Wrinkles At Bay While Pregnant

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It’s hard to not wish for a 4th baby from Kate Middleton and Prince William–they produce some attractive offspring! Plus, the Duchess of Cambridge makes for one glowing mama when she’s pregnant.

It comes as no surprises the always polished Middleton takes her beauty routine seriously, especially when she is carrying precious cargo. While she understandably stays tight lip about her favorite products, a source close to the duchess gave a rundown of Middleton’s top picks to US Weekly.

While pregnant with Charlotte back in 2015, this royal insider revealed Middleton sought out baby-safe products, one of which was Trilogy’s Rosehip Oil. The organic formula is a natural remedy for fighting fine lines and wrinkles.

“Kate continues to use rosehip oil in her daily skincare regiment,” the source revealed. “She loves the effect is has on her skin. [Her mother] Carole [Middleton] is also a fan.”

(SkinStore)

That’s quite the endorsement! According to Trilogy, their Rosehip Oil “has been clinically tested and shown to help minimize the appearance of wrinkles, smooth skin and dramatically improve skin moisture levels, leaving the skin’s appearance radiant and glowing.”

Filled with essential fatty acids and antioxidants to restore skin’s health, the formula is lightweight and non-greasy so it won’t clog pores. A few drops is all you need, so this already affordable product will last for a while.

If Middleton isn’t testament enough, reviewers on Amazon agree this facial oil is a “game changer,” helping to get rid of dark undereye circles, even complexion, and deeply hydrate.

To try yourself (or for a great Mother’s Day gift), Trilogy Rosehip Oils is available in two sizes, 20ml at $29 and 45ml for $49, at skinstore.com.