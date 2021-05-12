Kate Middleton About To Have Another Baby?

Tabloids love a good royal baby story. A year ago, one outlet reported that Kate Middleton was expecting her fourth child with Prince William. In light of her sister-in-law’s ongoing pregnancy, Gossip Cop is revisiting the story.

Kate Middleton’s Royal Quarantine Baby?

This time last year in lockdown, New Idea proclaimed that Middleton was pregnant with a quarantine baby with the intriguing headline “Kate & Wills’ Baby Joy, A Sister For Charlotte.”

The cover story not only immediately backtracks, but includes the unwarranted opinion of a royal commentator. “I’ve thought for some time Kate wants a fourth child and I think this lockdown has increased the chances of that happening,” the source speculated. “I’ve always thought the lockdown will result in a baby boom so it wouldn’t surprise me if the Cambridges join the club.” Here’s a newsflash for tabloids: just because someone says they think something will happen, it doesn’t mean it will and it doesn’t make it news.

Fine With What They Have

The article turned out to be a complete disappointment. Even a year ago, Gossip Cop called out the publication’s false story, using Prince William’s less than eager attitude at a 2019 “Future Dads” event as evidence. “Once the lack of sleep starts setting in, the stress levels go up. From a young age you’re taught to have a vision, have a plan, have a career and all of a sudden babies come along and you have to start thinking about a lot more… It’s such a change, your whole life goes one way and suddenly you’re told to stop in your tracks,” he said.

It turns out Gossip Cop was right, and the Duchess of Cambridge was not pregnant with her fourth child. Instead, she spent her quarantine on official royal duties and raising her first three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. As many parents know, raising kids is enough without wrangling them during a pandemic. Middleton lamented on BBC Breakfast that social distancing was a hard concept for Louis, then 2 years old, to grasp. “He goes out wanting to cuddle everything, particularly any babies younger than him,” the royal mom said. After being holed up with three kids, it’s not a surprise Middleton and Prince William have not had another kid yet.

Expect A New Report Every Few Weeks…

Despite a report in People that the couple didn’t want any more children, “Kate Middleton Pregnant With Baby Number Four” might be the tabloids’ favorite headline. One month after the original story appeared in New Idea, Women’s Day claimed that Middleton was pregnant with a second daughter. In December, Gossip Cop busted an In Touch story that said Middleton was having twins. New Idea reported as recently as early April that the royal couple was preparing for baby number four and hiding her bump. Clearly, the tabloids want a fourth baby more than Duke and Duchess of Cambridge do.

