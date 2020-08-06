Kate Middleton About To Give Birth?

The world loves a new royal baby. That must be why tabloids make them up so often. One tabloid reported that Kate Middleton was pregnant with her fourth child around Christmas. It’s been eight months now, so Gossip Cop is thinking it was wrong.
Woman’s Day’s Christmas issue was adorned with a photograph of Middleton in a green sweater to fit the holiday theme. Middleton had apparently told her children and the queen that she is expecting another baby. “They’ve always dreamed of having four children,” a so-called “source” claims, and “they’ve already shared the news with their little ones-with Charlotte in particular hugely excited.” Middleton is constantly subjected to pregnancy rumors, so this was extremely suspect then and straight-up false now.
It has been eight months since Woman’s Day ran this story. With no baby in sight, Gossip Cop can easily call this story false. There’s no truth to Charlotte’s delight or George being “more excited by” a Star Wars lego set “than the idea of a sibling.” Only Middleton and Prince William would know how George reacted to this kind of news or what he would want for Christmas.
It wouldn’t be a tabloid without shade being thrown at Meghan Markle, here the tabloid covertly describes a “nightmarish few months” because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “controversially [chose] to have Christmas in the US.” As is customary for tabloids, it elevates Middleton over Markle by calling her the “caring duchess” who is “urging William to hold out an olive branch and to forgive his brother.” There’s no rivalry between these royal branches, as Gossip Cop has proven time after time.
The misinformation doesn’t stop there. In a blurb within the article, Woman’s Day says “it’s unlikely the queen and Prince Andrew will ever be seen together.” Incorrect, as they were both in attendance at Princess Beatrice's wedding. The article also begins by saying Middleton’s “pregnancy would be the best Christmas present she ever could hope for” before saying she’s already told the queen “to lift her spirits.” So does she hope for a baby or is she already pregnant?
Woman’s Day constantly makes up distasteful and false royal stories. A few months before this story, it claimed the queen would hand the throne over to Middleton. That never happened and Prince Charles is still in line to take the throne, of course.
Most recently in June, it once again claimed Middleton was pregnant with her fourth baby. It seems this magazine will continuously recycle this story every couple of months until it happens to be correct. Funny, there was no mention of this previous bogus claim. Even if Middleton does announce another baby, this tabloid would only be correct coincidentally, as it obviously has no insight into the royal family.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.