Kate Middle Breaks Royal Protocol By Finally Commenting On Those Meghan Markle Rumors

Tatler has stated that it believes the legal complaint sent by Middleton’s lawyers has “no merit.” But even if the article stays up, the decision to take action against this toxic narrative is not nothing. After all, “never complain, never explain” can only get you so far when you receive death threats on your wedding day and you’re plagued by a constant swarm of drones trying to photograph you. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle deserve better, as does Kate Middleton. Gossip Cop sincerely hopes that this signals a turning point in this toxic narrative. But if (and, more likely, when) tabloids continue publishing spiteful and biased tall tales pitting these women against each other, we’ll be here to set the records straight. Always complaining and explaining.