Kate Hudson's Relationship History: Facts Vs Fiction

Kate Hudson is Hollywood royalty. Her mother, Goldie Hawn, is a legend and her stepfather, Kurt Russell is too. Since she burst on to the scene with her breakout performance in Almost Famous in 2000, she’s built a career that rivals her famous parents. Her personal life has been occasionally infamous, as well.
The tabloids love to focus on Hudson’s personal life, and as such, there is a lot of phony reporting about her relationships over the years. It’s not always easy to separate the fact from the fiction. Gossip Cop breaks down the truth and calls out the lies when it comes to Kate Hudson’s relationships.
In a case of life imitating art, Hudson, who plays the girlfriend of a rock star in Almost Famous, married The Black Crowes frontman, Chris Robinson, in New Year’s Eve 2000 after dating for less than year. Their six-year marriage produced her first child, Ryder Russell Robinson, named for her stepfather, of course. By most accounts, including their own, they lived a bohemian lifestyle, splitting time between Los Angeles and New York City before settling down in LA after the birth of Ryder.
Hudson was often seen at Robinson’s concerts with the Crowes and his various side projects and for most of their marriage, seemed happy and very much in love. That happiness seemingly ended sometime in 2006 as she was filming You, Me & Dupree with Owen Wilson. The two quickly fell for each other and Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson split up, finalizing their divorce in 2007.
In addition to Owen Wilson, Kate Hudson was also connected to her Four Feathers co-star, the late Heath Ledger. Rumors swirled in 2007 that the two were dating and Hudson is on the record as saying Ledger was her favorite on-screen kiss, but she has never spoken about their personal relationship. Of course, the tabloids took advantage of this supposed fling, but if they did date, it wasn’t for very long.
At the time, Hudson and Wilson had briefly broken up, though they did rekindle their romance briefly in 2008, only to break up again. While Hudson’s hook-ups with Ledger are more rumor than fact, she did briefly date Dax Shepard in 2007, something she talked about in the Idiocracy star's podcast last year.
Kate Hudson doesn’t just have a thing for musicians and actors, but athletes as well. After breaking up with Wilson in 2008, the actress had a few whirlwind romances over the next year with famous athletes. In addition to at least one romantic getaway with golfer Adam Scott, she also briefly dated two of the most notorious athletes of the performance enhancing drug era.
After her brief dalliance with Shepard, she moved on disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong, who at the time at not yet admitted his guilt, nor had he been stripped of his Tour de France victories. The relationship was short-lived, however, and Armstrong has been in a relationship with Anna Hanson since he broke up with Hudson.
In 2009, Hudson began yet another whirlwind relationship with another athlete, Yankees third baseman, Alex Rodriguez. The Fool’s Gold actress was a fixture at Yankee Stadium during the Yankees run to the championship in 2009. The couple didn’t last however, breaking up in the winter after the team’s World Series victory.
Shortly after her break with Rodriguez, Hudson began dating another famous musician, Muse’s Matt Bellamy. After a year of dating, the couple announced their engagement in April 2011 and a few months later, Hudson gave birth to their son, Bingham, in July 2011. But their relationship, sadly, didn’t stand the test time. In 2014, the couple announced they were ending their engagement and breaking up, but they remain on good terms, co-parenting Bingham together.
The tabloid press went nuts in late 2016 claiming Kate Hudson and Brad Pitt were dating. Multiple reports alleged the two stars were dating, with one even contenting Hudson was pregnant with Pitt’s child. Gossip Cop debunked these rumors at the time. Still the dubious outlets continued to perpetrate the bogus narrative until Hudson herself came out and address the rumors.
In an appearance on Watch What Happens Next, Hudson told host Andy Cohen, “That was the craziest rumor of all time. There’s nothing true to that. As a matter of fact. I hadn’t actually seen him in, like, four years.” She also joke that the rumor was “awesome” and she “kind of liked it,” but nevertheless wasn’t true, confirming our reporting on the story. Hudson also never met Pitt’s kids, nor did she have a “showdown” with Angelina Jolie at the Oscars in 2017.
While the tabloids were inventing bogus stories about Kate Hudson dating Brad Pitt, in real life, she was actually just starting a romance with Danny Fujikawa. The two had first met 15 years earlier through Hudson’s best friends, Sara and Erin Foster, who are Fujikawa’s stepsisters. It wasn’t until 2016 that they went on their first date and in April 2018, the pair announce they were pregnant. Their daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa was born on October 2nd, 2018.
In March 2020 New Idea invented a totally crazy story claiming Tom Cruise had “pursued” Kate Hudson before he married Katie Holmes. It was an impressive feat, even for this unreliable outlet, to cram three tabloid mainstays, Hudson, Cruise, and Holmes into one story. If it seems way of left field, that’s because it was.
Gossip Cop debunked totally false claim explaining that he tabloid dreamt up the phony report after Hudson appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and told an amusing story about the Top Gun star crashing one of her parties years ago. Just because Cruise climbed a fence to hang out with Hudson and her friends, doesn’t mean he wanted to marry her, as the tabloid purported.
Kate Hudson’s relationship with Danny Fujikawa has been a magnet for the tabloids. Just last month, Gossip Cop debunked a phony story that the couple were not only engaged, which they aren’t, but that they are expecting another child, which they aren’t. The story was so bold as to allege Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell were “blindsided” by the news and so upset that they told their daughter they wouldn’t be attending the wedding. Thankful, as we explained, there wasn’t a truthful sentence in the story.
Frankly, there have been so many stories about Fujikawa and Hudson, it’s hard to keep them straight. One reoccurring motif is that Fujikawa “dumped” Hudson, including, according to Star, in the delivery room a full two months before the actress gave birth. As dramatic as that sounds, it was so far from reality, we had to laugh. Kate Hudson has a colorful dating history, but that’s not enough to satisfy the tabloids, as the unreliable magazines continue to churn out total fabrications.