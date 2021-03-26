Kate Hudson’s Leopard Print PJs Is The Loungewear You Need In Your Closet Right Now

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

After spending far more time in 2020 than I would like to admit wearing dingy sweatpants and holey t-shirts, I realized my at-home comfort wear needed a serious upgrade. It really is amazing how putting on a polished PJ look just uplifts your whole demeanor. Just because my heels are getting a little dusty doesn’t mean I can’t rock a glam look at home while still getting that comfort level I crave.

While the pandemic definitely brought on a renaissance of attractive loungewear from jogger sets to wireless bras, there is something to be said about a classic matching PJ set. And that’s something that’s not lost on Kate Hudson, who probably is the queen of comfort wear thanks to her line of fitness clothes.

Recently, the 41-year-old posted a video to her Instagram account showcasing her vocal chops while singing a Alicia Keys song to a stuffed Kermit doll. What caught my eye during her fierce rendition was an uber stylish pair of leopard print pajamas. So stylish in fact that I didn’t even realize they were PJs at first!

I knew I needed a pair in my life (I might also have a slight obsession with animal print…), which is why I rounded up some stylish but oh so comfy PJ sets in ode to Kate.

With the elegant, silky soft satin and classic cut, this PJ set is a style staple. The elastic waist pants have just the right amount of give, plus pockets! If leopard print isn’t your thing, this set is available in a number of colors, including a sleek looking black satin with white pinstripe accents. Get yours here.

With warmer weather approaching, having the right cut and fabric is key. Soft and breathable cotton and a loose fit makes this attractive set perfect for hot nights. Check out all the color options here.

If you’re looking for a warm weather PJ set but aren’t a shorts lover, this capri/cami combo provides the perfect amount of coverage. The rayon fabric is a nice blend of silky soft while also being breathable. See all the buying options here.