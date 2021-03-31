Kate Hudson’s Daughter Looks Just Like Her In Bathtime Photo

Kate Hudson and her almost 3-year-old daughter, Rani Fujikawa, enjoyed a twinning moment while enjoying a little mother-daughter bathtime. Hudson and her youngest child were clearly having a ball in their bubble bath and with their identical blonde buns, it was obvious who the little girl took after the most. With their bright smiles, they also resemble another lady from their famous family: Goldie Hawn.

Kate Hudson Twins With Daughter In The Bath

Kate Hudson’s youngest child, little Rani, is the spitting image of both her mom and her grandmother, Goldie Hawn. Hudson recently uploaded a snapshot of herself and her daughter taking a bubble bath, and the resemblance between the two, age notwithstanding, is uncanny to say the least.

The strong resemblance was made all the more noticeable because both Rani and her movie star mom had their blonde hair tied up in a bun on top of their heads. Strong genes run in the family as Hawn’s features were evident in both Rani and Hudson’s faces.

This little girl is growing up to be just as pretty as her famously beautiful mother and grandmother. Rani already possesses a wealth of personality, which makes us wonder if she’ll decide to follow in her mom and grandma’s footsteps and become another famous actress in the close-knit clan. Even if she decides to follow another path in life, it’s clear that her family will support her all the way.

