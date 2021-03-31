Gossip Cop

Claudia Conway wears a hospital gown and face mask in the hospital News Claudia Conway Hospitalized, Blames Appendix

Claudia Conway, who was recently eliminated from American Idol, has been hospitalized. The teen daughter of Kellyanne Conway, who was a one-time advisor to former President Donald Trump, is apparently suffering problems with her appendix. Claudia Conway Post TikTok Update She posted a video of herself to TikTok, the teen’s favorite form of social media, […]

 by Brianna Morton
A fluffy white dog is died and trimmed by a pair of dog groomers News ‘Pooch Perfect’ Condemned By PETA, Facing Viewer Complaints

ABC’s newest show Pooch Perfect, hosted by Rebel Wilson, has been condemned by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). The animal rights group’s decree followed viewer complaints about the doggy beauty pageant. Some viewers even voiced concern about the dogs’ wellbeing.  PETA, an organization well-known for its outspoken stance on animal rights, […]

 by Brianna Morton
Celebrities Kim Kardashian Dating CNN’s Van Jones After Divorce Filing?

Many reality TV show fans consider the Kardashians their guilty pleasure. Tabloids know this and love fueling phony rumors, especially when they concern Kim Kardashian’s love life. Here are a few that Gossip Cop has already cleared up in 2021. Dating Before Divorce Before the second oldest Kardashian sister and Kanye West officially announced their […]

 by Michelle Tierney
Kate Hudson wears a strapless gown and smiles in front of a gray background News Kate Hudson’s Daughter Looks Just Like Her In Bathtime Photo

Kate Hudson and her almost 3-year-old daughter, Rani Fujikawa, enjoyed a twinning moment while enjoying a little mother-daughter bathtime. Hudson and her youngest child were clearly having a ball in their bubble bath and with their identical blonde buns, it was obvious who the little girl took after the most. With their bright smiles, they […]

 by Brianna Morton
Kate Hudson and her almost 3-year-old daughter, Rani Fujikawa, enjoyed a twinning moment while enjoying a little mother-daughter bathtime. Hudson and her youngest child were clearly having a ball in their bubble bath and with their identical blonde buns, it was obvious who the little girl took after the most. With their bright smiles, they also resemble another lady from their famous family: Goldie Hawn.

Kate Hudson Twins With Daughter In The Bath

Kate Hudson’s youngest child, little Rani, is the spitting image of both her mom and her grandmother, Goldie Hawn. Hudson recently uploaded a snapshot of herself and her daughter taking a bubble bath, and the resemblance between the two, age notwithstanding, is uncanny to say the least. 

The strong resemblance was made all the more noticeable because both Rani and her movie star mom had their blonde hair tied up in a bun on top of their heads. Strong genes run in the family as Hawn’s features were evident in both Rani and Hudson’s faces. 

This little girl is growing up to be just as pretty as her famously beautiful mother and grandmother. Rani already possesses a wealth of personality, which makes us wonder if she’ll decide to follow in her mom and grandma’s footsteps and become another famous actress in the close-knit clan. Even if she decides to follow another path in life, it’s clear that her family will support her all the way.

