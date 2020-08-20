Kate Hudson Pregnant Again With Fourth Child?

Back in January, a tabloid reported that Kate Hudson was pregnant with her fourth child Since it has been eight months, Gossip Cop is going to take a look at that rumor.
“Kate: Baby Number 4!” read a Woman’s Day headline about Almost Famous star Kate Hudson. The article has a photograph of Hudson wearing at least two coats and the wind disturbing her hair as proof that a baby is on the way.
An anonymous “friend” told the tabloid that Hudson “jokes that [her children] keep her young” so “it’s no surprise she’s going again, even at 40.” The father would be her partner Danny Fujikawa. Hudson has been subjected to fourth baby rumors before, and this article only really uses an untraceable “friend” and an unflattering photograph as evidence.
Since it’s been eight months and there has not been another hint of this story, let alone a brand new baby, Gossip Cop can safely say this story is not true. The tabloid just used an unflattering photograph of Hudson on a cold windy day and tried to make bundling up into proof that she was pregnant.
Hudson is very active on Instagram, and there is clearly no evidence of an eight-month baby bump.
Tabloids love stories about secret pregnancies like this one, but Hudson is a very open individual. When she was pregnant with her daughter Rani last year, she was upfront about it and would post photos of her growing baby belly. There’s no reason she would take to secrecy for baby number four when she was open with the public about baby number three.
Gossip Cop has busted this tabloid once before for saying Hudson was secretly engaged to Fujikawa. The two are partners with children, but no wedding has happened. Hudson is an open book as far as celebrities go, so any engagement news would come first and foremost from Hudson herself.
Woman’s Day should know better than to make phony baby claims because time will always prove it wrong. It claimed Kate Middleton was pregnant last Christmas, but no baby ever came. Lady Gaga is also supposed to be eight months pregnant by now if this tabloid is to be believed, but no bump has surfaced. Jennifer Garner was even supposedly pregnant with Ben Affleck’s child last year. Obviously, that wasn't true. Gossip Cop has proven all of these pregnancy stories are only tall tales and nothing more.
Kate Hudson is in esteemed company with this bogus baby rumor. Proof of a child will likely come from her own Instagram, and not this untrustworthy magazine.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.