Celebrities

Kate Hudson Is Unrecognizable In New Instagram Video, See The New Look Here

E
Eric Gasa
11:31 am, July 27, 2021
Kate Hudson wearing a black dress.
(Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

Kate Hudson is unrecognizable in this latest video she posted on Instagram. The blonde is gone, the nails are out, and false eyelashes on full display for this fun and mystical look Hudson put on for her latest film, Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon.

New Movie, New Looks

Though very little is known about Hudson’s latest feature, Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon is about a girl with mystical powers who escapes from a mental asylum to live in New Orleans. Judging from Hudson’s makeup, the film is sure to be a fantastical story of sorts.

In the short video, we can only see Hudson’s face while makeup is applied to her in what we assume is a dressing room. Hudson’s eyes are adorned with seductive false lashes and sparkling eyeshadow as she looks up at the offscreen assistant.

The Almost Famous star puts her lips into a classic pout while another hand applies a pencil to her bottom lip. All the while, Hudson’s face is framed by her hand which is adorned with bright yellow nails. If one thing is for sure this is certainly the most eclectic looking character Hudson has played and it looks like the actress is enjoying the aesthetic!

“Looks like Bonnie’s going to @labiennale Mona Lisa and The Blood Moon at the Venice Film Festival will be such a ride. Our badass director @lilyinapad is a dream to make art with! And playing this character was a ride. She doesn’t mess around. Looking forward to everyone being able to see it,” Hudson captioned the post. The upcoming film is a star-studded affair including the likes of Zac Efron, The Office star Craig Robinson, and Korean actress Jeon Jong-Seo.

A Working Mother

When she’s not working the silver screen, Hudson can be found thoroughly enjoying her family. Though the actress has not ruled out the possibility of a fourth child with longtime partner Danny Fujikawa, this hasn’t stopped tabloids from starting plenty of baby rumors. Seeing that Hudson is back on film sets again we’re going to assume her focus is currently on work though. Regardless it’s great to see Hudson embrace more mystical roles and she absolutely rocks that new brunette hair!

