Kate Hudson Having Baby #4 At Age 42?

Kate Hudson is already mom to three kids, but last year, a tabloid claimed she was due with her fourth in September 2020. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story and seeing where the celebrity mom is today.

Pregnant For The Fourth Time?

In January 2020, Women’s Day speculated that the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star was pregnant again at 40 years old. The photograph accompanying the article featured Hudson wearing two coats with the wind blowing through her hair. The slight stomach bulge that appeared in the photo was enough for the rag to say that Hudson was pregnant. An “inside source” told the outlet that it was “no surprise she’s going again, even at 40” since the star “jokes that [her children] keep her young.” Of course, the friend was unnamed and the publication’s only evidence that Hudson was once again pregnant.

Still No Bump

As Gossip Cop pointed out in August, no baby bump existed. In the nine months since then, Hudson is still only mom to three kids. If she was pregnant, it would be odd for the actress to be this silent. Hudson is normally very vocal about her pregnancies. When she was pregnant in 2018 with Rani Rose, her third and first child with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, Hudson posted multiple photos on Instagram of her baby bump, including one picture with lipstick on her bulging belly.

Motherhood is one topic Hudson, now 42, does not shy away from on Instagram. Along with 2-year-old Rani Rose, the Almost Famous actress is already mom to 17-year-old Ryder (from her marriage to Chris Robinson) and Bingham (from her relationship with ex-fiance Matt Bellamy). Her account features bathtimes, baseball games and any other kind of mom things you can think of. “ The only expectations I really have that are really high on my life is with my kids and with family stuff,” Hudson told Willie Geist on Sunday Today. “Other than that, it’s like, I just let it go… I work my ass off, and then I walk away, and I hope for the best.”

Not New News

This is not the first time Hudson was rumored to be having her fourth baby. In March 2020, OK! ran a similar story that Hudson was expecting again. Gossip Cop chalked the story up to a reaction to a then-recent interview where she said she’d like to have more kids. That story was also false.

More News From Gossip Cop

Courteney Cox Claims She Has The BEST Turkey Burgers, Laura Dern Calls Them ‘Insane’

Michael Douglas Relapsing After Death Of Parents?

Why Tony Dokoupil Won’t Be On ‘CBS This Morning’ For A While

This Natural Skincare Line Is The Time Machine In A Bottle You’ve Been Searching For

‘Desolate’ Kanye West Over 300 Pounds Without Kim Kardashian Around To Curb His ‘Gobbling’?