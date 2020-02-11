By Hugh Scott |

Kate Beckinsale has no patience for haters — especially when it comes to her Instagram account. Time and time again, trolls have tried to shame or insult her. Rather than ignore the trolls, she shames them right back. Her most recent might be the most amazing one yet.

Kate Beckinsale is vicious in the comments

In November, the 46-year-old actress posted a series of photos of her looking stunning in a bikini in Mexico. As you would expect, most of the comments involved heart emojis and platitudes of love and desire. A few trolls decided to make themselves look like fools. One commentator said, “I feel like you are having a mid-life crisis or something,” to which the Total Recall actress fired back, “Oh! I think that’s because you’re an annoying [expletive referring to the rear].”

Another troll responded to one of the photos by writing, “She’s too old..looking for attention hahahaa!!” Beckinsale retorted, “Are you aware that when you get the urge to accuse someone of something, especially someone you don’t know, or attribute an intention without ever having met the person, that the only thing really being achieved is revealing something about yourself or something you fear about yourself?”

She left the commentator with a message of empowerment. “I don’t know you and I don’t know who has made you feel that if you get older you have no value, can’t be attractive or sexy or have a relationship with your body that isn’t only self-loathing, but as one female to another, don’t let any of that noise bother you.”

Lately, though, it was less about empowerment and more about shaming a truly pathetic hater in a post just a few days ago. The photo came from the red carpet of a Women in Hollywood event hosted by Vanity Fair. The sad critic commented, “Looking like Madame Tussaud’s artificial puppets.” Beckinsale didn’t hold back this time, responding, “let’s swap so I can look like a bald [expletive involving the C-word] man.” Mic drop. She crushed him.

She has no reservations about her methods

Beckinsale makes no apologies for living her life on her terms. She made a lot of tabloid news earlier this year when she was caught on camera making out with Pete Davidson at a New York Rangers game last spring. One person replied on the same post, called her out for that, saying “not a good look honey…kind of like when you were playing tonsil hockey with Pete Davidson at the Lakers game…” After another fan mentioned it was a hockey game, not a basketball game, Beckinsale snapped back. “All the different types of hockey are legitimately confusing,” she wrote. Gossip Cop hopes she keeps it up — social media needs more people like Kate Beckinsale.