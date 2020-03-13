Did Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson Move In Together?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson never moved in together, but one tabloid made that claim last year. Gossip Cop debunked the story a year ago today. It looks even more ridiculous now.

In an article published on March 12, 2019, Heat claimed Beckinsale and Davidson, who had been dating for a few months at the time, were talking about moving in together. “Until Pete came along, the only guys Kate’s been dating have been fun fling material,” a supposed “insider” told the tabloid. “She’s falling for him, big time.” The source also claimed that “everyone” was expecting them to move in “any day now,” whoever “everyone” might be.

Gossip Cop investigated the claim and found no truth to it. A source close to Beckinsale assured us that nothing of the sort was happening. Not only are the actress and the Saturday Night Live star based in opposite sides of the country, but People magazine had reported that Beckinsale wasn’t trying to get serious with anyone. The story was obviously nonsense, especially considering how they had only been casually dating for about three months at the time.

In the year that has passed since we last investigated this story, it’s only become more ludicrous. Beckinsale and Davidson broke up a month and a half later, never having lived under the same roof. Their relationship did indeed progress – Davidson even met Beckinsale’s parents – but it didn’t get much further than that. Clearly, Heat had no insight into their relationship. That April, a few weeks before their split, Beckinsale even took a swing at the tabloids’ obsession with her younger boyfriend in an interview with the Daily Mail. “I totally understand people being interested in others’ lives, but I find the level of insanity that it can get to baffling,” she said. Preach.

Separately and together, Davidson and Beckinsale have made tabloid headlines for rumors and stories that are entirely made-up. In recent years, Gossip Cop has debunked many bogus theories about Beckinsale’s dating life linking her with everyone from Robert Pattinson to Jamie Foxx. Beckinsale herself debunked the latter rumor on Instagram, saying, “I would like to point out that standing next to someone does not mean I am dating them.”

Of course, Davidson has had his own share of false dating rumors to contend with. These include bogus theories about his recent romantic interests, not just Beckinsale but also Ariana Grande and Margaret Qualley. More recently, Gossip Cop also busted a story from In Touch which alleged that Davidson was trying to win back Kaia Gerber after his whirlwind romance with the model ended in January. That one, too, was totally made-up.