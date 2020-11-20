Why Kate Beckinsale Keeps Dating Younger Men

Shortly after her husband filed for divorce, Beckinsale began dating comedian Matt Rife. The two were first spotted in June 2017, when they were making out in front of a West Hollywood restaurant. Rife, who is best known for his spots on Nick Cannon's Wild 'N Out, was 21 at the time; Beckinsale was 43. According to PEOPLE, the age difference wasn't a factor for the actress because she considered her beau "an old soul." But their split one year later was acrimonious. When TMZ caught Rife in front of an LA comedy club in 2019, he had one word of advice for her future boyfriend Pete Davidson: Run. “I don’t really have any solid advice," Rife added. "Just be careful.”