Kate Beckinsale Dating Rumors

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Kate Beckinsale’s love life is often the subject of phony tabloid stories. Gossip Cop has debunked many reports about the actress’s romantic relationships – both real and imaginary. Here are a few dating rumors we’ve corrected.

Back in December 2017, Gossip Cop busted OK! for wrongly reporting that Beckinsale was dating Robert Pattinson. According to the magazine, the two British stars were a “new couple” and perfect for each other because they played two of “the sexiest vampires” in movie history, referring to their respective roles in the Underworld and Twilight franchises. By that logic, Kristen Stewart and Tom Cruise should also date. Beckinsale’s rep told us on the record that she wasn’t romantically involved with Pattinson. The story only emerged because the two posed together at the GQ Men of the Year awards. As time has proven, they weren’t a “new couple,” nor are they now a current or old one.

In March 2019, Gossip Cop called out Heat for falsely claiming Beckinsale and Pete Davidson were moving in together. The two stars had been casually dating for a couple of months at that point, but the magazine insisted their relationship was getting serious. The story made very little sense considering that the actress lives in Los Angeles and the Saturday Night Live star lives in New York City, where his show is filmed. The tabloid didn’t bother to mention who would be switching coasts. That’s because the premise was untrue. Less than two months after we debunked the report, Beckinsale and Davidson ended their short-lived romance.

Gossip Cop busted NW in June 2019 for making up a story about Ben Affleck “hitting on” Beckinsale. The outlet said the actor was pursuing his Pearl Harbor co-star 18 years after working together – and his efforts were paying off. An unknown source told the publication that Affleck was coming up with fun date ideas, and Beckinsale’s friends were encouraging her to “go for it.” An individual in the actress’s camp, however, told us that she hasn’t spoken to her former co-star “in about 10 years.” A source close to Affleck similarly confirmed that he never asked Beckinsale out on a date.

In November 2019, Gossip Cop debunked an In Touch story about Jamie Foxx replacing Katie Holmes with Beckinsale. This bogus narrative was invented simply because Beckinsale and Foxx took a photo together at a Golden Globes Ambassadors party in Los Angeles. The tabloid took the opportunity to drag Foxx’s ex into the scenario, saying he swapped out Holmes for another actress who’s “brunette and gorgeous.” Beckinsale herself, however, dismissed the rumors she was dating Foxx. The actress shared Instagram photos from the Golden Globes Ambassadors party, and added, “I would like to point out that standing next to someone does not mean I am dating them.”

And this past December, a tabloid invented a story about Beckinsale intervening in someone else’s love life. The National Enquirer wrongly reported that Beckinsale was helping Khloe Kardashian find a boyfriend. An “insider” claimed the reality star was impressed by the actress’s history of dating younger men, so she was asking for tips on how to become a more “empowered woman.” The story was very random considering that the two women don’t appear know each other very well. They had attended the same Christmas party in Los Angeles earlier that month, so it’s possible that was the inspiration behind the article. Kardashian presumably has much closer friends who would play matchmaker for her. Regardless, a source close to the situation confirmed to Gossip Cop that the story was fabricated.