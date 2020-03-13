Kat Von D’s Ex-Husband and Former Ink Master Judge Oliver Peck Has Nothing Nice To Say About Her

By Elyse Johnson |

Katherine Von Drachenberg, aka Kat Von D, is somewhere between a famous and infamous person. The tattoo artist and model is best known for her work on TLC’s reality show LA Ink. The show ended after four seasons, but the TV personality continued to make a name for herself. She released her first book in 200, which contained her artwork and tattoos. In addition to her time on television, Von D was also known for her high-profile relationships. One of her exes opened up about the media personality, and he didn’t have nice things to say.

Oliver Peck shames ex-wife Kat Von D

Former Ink Master judge Oliver Peck was married to Von D for four years. The two tattoo artists married in 2003 but then separated in August 2007, divorcing that same month. After her marriage to Peck, Von D dated fellow TV personality Jesse James. For those who don’t remember, James was involved in a cheating scandal when he was married to actress Sandra Bullock. When word got out that James and Von D had entered a relationship, Peck had nothing but bad things to say about it.

When speaking to In Touch Weekly, Peck openly claimed that James and Kat Von D’s relationship was a “sham”. “Who knows if the relationship is just a publicity scam — she’ll do anything to stay in the limelight,” Peck stated. He continued by then taking a shot at his ex-wife, claiming that she had cheated on him when the two were married. “She’s done nothing but screw over every friend she’s had. She cheated on me, got messed up, and left me,” he claimed.

And as far as James’ relationship with Kat Von D, Oliver Peck didn’t hesitate to say he didn’t see the two making it very far. “I don’t think anything with her will last,” Peck said. Apparently he was right. Von D and James were engaged briefly in 2011 before splitting up later on that year.

The former Ink Master judge has his own problems

As for Peck, he has his worries to handle. Peck was best known for being one of the judges on Ink Master for the past 13 seasons. In January 2020, it was reported that Peck would no longer be on the reality-competition show. A picture from Myspace resurfaced on the internet of Peck sporting a blackface costume and a large “N” on his chest. The distasteful photo led to Peck’s departure from the show, but Peck did apologize on his Instagram.