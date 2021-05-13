Kat Dennings, Andrew W.K. Are Engaged: Where His Marriage To Cherie Lily Stands

It’s only been a little over a week since Marvel actress Kat Dennings and singer Andrew WK confirmed rumors they were in a romantic relationship, and now the love birds have announced their engagement. This has caused some confusion since the singer married Cherie Lily in 2008 and not many people know where their marriage currently stands. Will his first marriage impact his new engagement? Gossip Cop has the answers.

Kat Dennings Engaged!

In nearly identical posts on Instagram, singer Andrew W.K. and WandaVision actress Kat Dennings announced that they’d gotten engaged. Dennings proudly showed off her sparkling diamond engagement ring in each of the three photos the couple posted, including one picture featuring the couple sharing a sweet smooch.

News of the engagement will no doubt come as a surprise to some, but it’s not just because W.K. and Dennings are such a new couple, having only revealed their romance less than two weeks before. There’s also the matter of Cherie Lily, who married W.K. in 2008. Even when news of Dennings and W.K.’s romance broke, some confused fans had questions about the status of the singer’s marriage to Lily, since there’d been little hint that anything was amiss between the spouses.

What’s Andrew W.K. And Cherie Lily’s Relationship Status?

A recent press release from W.K. has revealed that the singer and Lily “began amicable divorce proceedings in late 2019,” which clears the way for his new romance with Dennings. There’s no word on where in the proceedings the former couple currently find themselves, but there’s more than a good chance that the “amicable” nature of the divorce greased the wheels a bit. It should come as a relief to learn that W.K. isn’t planning to wed one woman while he’s still married to another. He might be known as a “party god” to his fans, but there’s some taboos even he’s not willing to cross.

This engagement might seem like it happened fast, but there’s no telling when Dennings and WK’s relationship began. Though they only publicly acknowledged the romance a few weeks back, the couple could have started dating anytime in the last year or so — Dennings mentioned that she was single in a February podcast appearance, but she very well may have chosen to keep it under wraps at the time. With so many people staying home during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to quarantine, the stars had the perfect opportunity to keep their burgeoning relationship away from prying eyes. It’s nice that they finally feel comfortable enough to share their happy news with the rest of the world. We wish these crazy kids all the best as they enter a new chapter in their lives!

