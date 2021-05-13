Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Cherie Lily, in a black leotard, stands with Andrew WK, in a grimy white t shirt, on the red carpet News Kat Dennings, Andrew W.K. Are Engaged: Where His Marriage To Cherie Lily Stands

It’s only been a little over a week since Marvel actress Kat Dennings and singer Andrew WK confirmed rumors they were in a romantic relationship, and now the love birds have announced their engagement. This has caused some confusion since the singer married Cherie Lily in 2008 and not many people know where their marriage […]

 by Brianna Morton
Bill Gates walks into a French palace while wearing a dark suit News Where Bill Gates Has Been Hiding Out Post-Melinda Gates Divorce

Bill and Melinda Gates shockingly announced that they’re calling it quits. After 27 years together, the billionaire couple is in the midst of a public break-up. What’s Bill up to while this all goes down? Gossip Cop has the details. Bill Gates Hiding Out With Fellow Billionaires Bill and Melinda Gates announced their divorce on […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Side by side images from Courteney Cox's social post of her making a cocktail. Celebrities Courteney Cox’s Genius Twist On A Margarita Is The Perfect Way To Celebrate World Cocktail Day

May 13th is World Cocktail Day, and this refreshing cocktail from Courteney Cox that is part margarita, part mojito is a great way to celebrate!

 by Laura Hohenstein
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston in 2001 Celebrities Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt Hosting Parties Together, Triggering Rumors Of Romantic Reunion

Did Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt co-host a virtual holiday party last year? That’s was tabloid’s story six months ago. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the rumor. Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Finally Reuniting? Half a year ago, the National Enquirer reported that Brad Pitt was helping Jennifer Aniston co-host her annual holiday […]

 by Ariel Gordon
News

Kat Dennings, Andrew W.K. Are Engaged: Where His Marriage To Cherie Lily Stands

B
Brianna Morton
12:32 pm, May 13, 2021
Cherie Lily, in a black leotard, stands with Andrew WK, in a grimy white t shirt, on the red carpet
(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

It’s only been a little over a week since Marvel actress Kat Dennings and singer Andrew WK confirmed rumors they were in a romantic relationship, and now the love birds have announced their engagement. This has caused some confusion since the singer married Cherie Lily in 2008 and not many people know where their marriage currently stands. Will his first marriage impact his new engagement? Gossip Cop has the answers.

Kat Dennings Engaged!

In nearly identical posts on Instagram, singer Andrew W.K. and WandaVision actress Kat Dennings announced that they’d gotten engaged. Dennings proudly showed off her sparkling diamond engagement ring in each of the three photos the couple posted, including one picture featuring the couple sharing a sweet smooch. 

News of the engagement will no doubt come as a surprise to some, but it’s not just because W.K. and Dennings are such a new couple, having only revealed their romance less than two weeks before. There’s also the matter of Cherie Lily, who married W.K. in 2008. Even when news of Dennings and W.K.’s romance broke, some confused fans had questions about the status of the singer’s marriage to Lily, since there’d been little hint that anything was amiss between the spouses. 

What’s Andrew W.K. And Cherie Lily’s Relationship Status?

A recent press release from W.K. has revealed that the singer and Lily “began amicable divorce proceedings in late 2019,” which clears the way for his new romance with Dennings. There’s no word on where in the proceedings the former couple currently find themselves, but there’s more than a good chance that the “amicable” nature of the divorce greased the wheels a bit. It should come as a relief to learn that W.K. isn’t planning to wed one woman while he’s still married to another. He might be known as a “party god” to his fans, but there’s some taboos even he’s not willing to cross. 

This engagement might seem like it happened fast, but there’s no telling when Dennings and WK’s relationship began. Though they only publicly acknowledged the romance a few weeks back, the couple could have started dating anytime in the last year or so — Dennings mentioned that she was single in a February podcast appearance, but she very well may have chosen to keep it under wraps at the time. With so many people staying home during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to quarantine, the stars had the perfect opportunity to keep their burgeoning relationship away from prying eyes. It’s nice that they finally feel comfortable enough to share their happy news with the rest of the world. We wish these crazy kids all the best as they enter a new chapter in their lives!

More News From Gossip Cop

Kate Middleton About To Have Another Baby?

Translator Denies Involvement In Melinda, Bill Gates Divorce

You Won’t Believe These Insanely Comfortable Sandals Are From Crocs 

Tiffany Trump Addresses Allegations She Was ‘Dangerously Close’ With Secret Service Agent

Colin Jost, Scarlett Johansson ‘Over’ Due To His Insecurities?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.