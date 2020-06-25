Karl Cook: The Unsaid Truth About Kaley Cuoco's Husband

The Living Separately Thing Is Worth Noting

As we just mentioned, Karl Cook and Kaley Cuoco lived in their own places for most of their relationship. Cuoco idly mentioned in an interview at one point, and the revelation churned up a ton of gossip about the state of the relationship, even after the two married. Around their first wedding anniversary, Life & Style published a rumor that essentially argued that their decision to live apart pointed to bad signs for the relationship. "One of the reasons why Kaley doesn't live with Karl is because they clash over just about everything," one unnamed tipster revealed. "They have very different personalities." Although things seemed alright for the couple, the clash was a sign and "friends fear it's only a matter of time before they divorce."