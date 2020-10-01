Kardashians Worried Kanye West Will Reveal Secrets About Plastic Surgery, Khloe's Real Dad: Report

Are the Kardashians, especially Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, on edge because Kanye West is holding secret recordings and knowledge about the family’s darkest secrets over their heads? One tabloid reported that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars believed the rapper would expose more of their “dirty laundry” if they spoke out against them. Gossip Cop examined the claims and can provide some much-needed clarification.
In Touch recently reported that Kanye West’s Twitter rant over the summer has the rest of the Kardashian/Jenner family worried that the rapper will spill even more humiliating secrets about them if West is “pushed too far.” A highly questionable source for the tabloid explained,
The Kardashians are freaking out because he has secret recordings and dirt files on them.
The source also made sure to note that West “knows everything” about the family, “from their plastic surgery secrets to who slept with who.” The insider continued, “With a few tweets, he can destroy the entire family and everything they’ve worked so hard for,” as revenge for any real or perceived slights they might have made against him.
Although Kim was “desperately trying to get him to seek help,” West refused to listen to her and instead “retaliated” in harmful ways. In his attempt to get back at his wife’s family, the source suggested he might begin by targeting the matriarch of the family, Kris Jenner.
Kanye could start talking about how she would come on to Scott [Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex], and Lamar [Odom, Khloe Kardashian’s ex].
West might even reveal “Khloe’s suspicions that Robert Kardashian is not her real father,” the insider breathlessly divulged. Beyond those scandalous tidbits, West could also start exposing the sisters’ plastic surgery secrets. “Kanye wouldn’t hesitate to share what he knows about Kim and all her sisters’ procedures.” Kylie Jenner in particular was susceptible to this line of attack from West since he was still allegedly sour over the fact that Forbes listed her as a billionaire in 2019 and he wasn’t.
There’s no love lost between the two, so he would go there with her and plastic surgery. Kim always gossips about how Kylie did the same exact things with her same doctors to try to look exactly like her. That’s something Kanye would have noted in his files.
Speaking of “files,” the source went on to claim that Kanye West made sure to get all the dirty little details written down, or else he recorded people without their knowledge. “He writes down everything,” the insider snitched, “Or he records it in the studio and people don’t even realize it.” In the end, all the Kardashian/Jenner family can do is wait to see what West does next.
They’re worried about what he’ll do next, and they have to tread carefully because they don’t want to set him off. This time he dropped the North bombshell - who knows what he’ll say next?
Gossip Cop can put this absurd rumor to rest. Several of the so-called “secrets” mentioned in this article have been in the public knowledge for years. How much damage could Kanye West really do with that information? People have always thought the Kardashians and Jenners, specifically Kim, Khloe, and Kylie, have had plastic surgery. Rumors have existed for years that Robert Kardashian was not Khloe’s biological father.
The only thing slightly new that the outlet introduces are the rumors about Kris Jenner supposedly hitting on her daughters’ partners. The family has already denied all these allegations, which the outlet mentions in fine print. For the time being, West appears to have laid off going after his own family and has set his sights on other targets.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.