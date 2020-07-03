Kardashians Going Broke Amid 'Keeping Up' Cancellation Rumors?

The Kardashians are going broke as rumors spread that Keeping Up With the Kardashians is getting cancelled, says one report. Gossip Cop looked into the claims and checked out the story.
According to the May cover story of Star, the Kardashian-Jenner family is a whopping $180 million in debt after the cancellation of their hit reality series. The tabloid cites unnamed “insiders” who claim that “profits are going down” for their media empire, but “their lavish lifestyle is as expensive as ever.”
The reality show has been “an incredibly cash cow for the whole family,” but the source adds that “the ratings have been declining for years, and they’re all bracing themselves for a full-blown cancellation.” The insider finishes their suspicious account by suggesting that the only members of the family who don’t need to be worried about money are Kylie and Kendall Jenner. “The could easily tell their mom and sisters to drop dead and just walk away,” says the tipster. “This is a rotten time in business for everyone…and the Kardashians are no exception.”
Global economic crisis aside, nothing about this story is true. Kylie and Kendall do make a lot of money, but so do all the others. Just a couple days ago, Kanye West congratulated his wife on “officially becoming a billionaire” after selling a stake in her KKW Beauty brand to Coty for $200 million, because of course that’s a thing he’d do. To be clear, most sources indicate that she’s actually only worth $900 million, so she’s not technically a billionaire. But, like, it’s still $900 million. She’s doing fine.
Also, Keeping Up With the Kardashians hasn’t been cancelled. Back in February, Kris Jenner confirmed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that the family was in the middle of filming season 19. This article is just dead wrong.
Even though so much of the Kardashians’ and Jenners’ personal lives is already documented through their reality series, Star still evidently feels a compulsion to make up nonsense about them. Two months ago, the magazine printed a story claiming that Kris Jenner was encouraging Khloe Kardashian to get back together with Tristan Thompson to boost Kardashians ratings. “Khloe swore she’d never go back to him, but she’s definitely still in love with Tristan and thinks their romance can be saved,” a supposed “insider” said of the exes. As Gossip Cop noted, however, some of Khloe’s recent comments on the show suggested that the youngest Kardashian sister was not interested in rekindling her romance with Tristan Thompson.
Just a couple weeks ago, the tabloid wrote that Kim Kardashian’s marriage to Kanye West was “hanging by a thread.” Yet another supposed insider contended that the spouses were “living separate lives” due to the strain caused by the coronavirus pandemic. What the article neglected to mention, of course, was that Kardashian had recently shared a photo of herself, West, and their kids at their Wyoming ranch on Instagram. Hard to be living separately when you’re actually staying in the same place, don’t you think?
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.