Kardashians Going Broke Amid 'Keeping Up' Cancellation Rumors?

Even though so much of the Kardashians’ and Jenners’ personal lives is already documented through their reality series, Star still evidently feels a compulsion to make up nonsense about them. Two months ago, the magazine printed a story claiming that Kris Jenner was encouraging Khloe Kardashian to get back together with Tristan Thompson to boost Kardashians ratings. “Khloe swore she’d never go back to him, but she’s definitely still in love with Tristan and thinks their romance can be saved,” a supposed “insider” said of the exes. As Gossip Cop noted, however, some of Khloe’s recent comments on the show suggested that the youngest Kardashian sister was not interested in rekindling her romance with Tristan Thompson.