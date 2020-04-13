Are Any Of The Kardashian/Jenner Sisters Pregnant Again?

By Brianna Morton |

The possibility of even more Kardashian kids has always been a tabloid staple. Since the triple event of 2018, in which Kim, Khloé, and Kylie Jenner each welcomed new additions to their family, the gossip outlets have been a little trigger happy when reporting on the arrival of additional Kardashian babies. Gossip Cop noticed a trend concerning the prolific clan and have gathered the most outrageous rumors about the sisters’ suspected pregnancies.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Early this year, NW reported that the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner family, Kylie, was expecting triplets. The whole reason behind this report seemed to be a selfie video Kylie posted to her Instagram page, which featured a filter that applied three butterflies to her face. This was the inspiration for a supposed “insider’s” testimony to the outlet claiming Kylie had three new babies on the way. The “long-time pal” of Kylie insisted “there’s a cryptic meaning behind it.”

“Kylie really wants a multiple pregnancy this time… it’s one of the few things her sisters haven’t done,” confided the so-called “insider.” The tipster even claimed Kylie was so crazed for another baby, she had begged ex Travis Scott “to knock her up again just six weeks after giving birth in 2018.”

Gossip Cop checked into those rumors at the time and found that they were false. For starters, this rumor was based on a filter. Kylie was launching a butterfly-themed line of makeup. The filter was part of the marketing campaign for the new launch, which was inspired by and named after Kylie’s daughter, Stormi. The rumors were ultimately based on nothing more than a marketing tool, so Gossip Cop deemed them false.

Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin

Kylie isn’t the only Jenner to be rumored to be pregnant. Kendall was the subject of pregnancy rumors after gossip site The Hollywood Gossip speculated about the possibility in 2018. According to the outlet, there had been a lot of speculation surrounding the model, including that she was turning down modeling work and quitting TV. “Now, a shocking new report from an industry insider has come out that may explain it all,” the site wrote before asking, “Is Kendall Jenner pregnant?!” The now-defunct celebrity gossip blog Famelous was behind this theory after they claimed they’d “received a hot tip that Kendall is pregnant.”

Famelous quoted an unnamed person who allegedly worked in PR and was involved in trying to get Kendall booked for “an event during couture week in Paris.” The untraceable “industry insider” contended they’d learned “they can’t book Kendall because she is pregnant.” The supposed source then acknowledged that they actually weren’t privy to the phone call about the apparent pregnancy and that they could provide “zero details” to back up their claim.

Regardless of this dubious information, The Hollywood Gossip still ran the story complete with wild speculation. “Plenty of people would be excited to see Kendall pregnant. She’s the only one of Kris Jenner’s children who has not yet had a child. She’s also gorgeous and, if she is pregnant, it would likely be Blake Griffin’s baby.” This story, with all its obvious holes in logic and red flags, was obviously bogus.

Gossip Cop looked into the matter and found plenty of evidence to contradict these rumors of pregnancy. An Instagram Kendall posted around that time showed that the supermodel’s stomach was totally bump-less. We also found contradictory evidence in Kendall’s Vogue cover, in which she admitted to wanting kids, but emphasized, “I am ready to wait. I want to have kids, but at, like, 28 or 29.” Looks like Kendall will be the only one of Kris Jenner’s children to not have kids for a while longer.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Khloé was one of the three Kardashian/Jenner sisters who welcomed a daughter during 2018, so, naturally, the tabloids, in this case NW, have insisted the reality star is pregnant with her second child. A supposed source told the outlet, “She’s been covering her stomach a lot and is looking bigger than she did a few weeks ago. Khloe always wanted a big family and loves being a mother. It makes sense that they could have started trying again before this scandal blew up.”

Apparently, just before he was caught with Kylie’s best friend Jordyn Wood, Khloe and now-ex Tristan Thompson had successfully conceived their second child. According to the source, Khloe was “preparing for life as a single mom” of two kids. “This isn’t how she hoped things would turn out, but motherhood is her ultimate motivation to get through this with her head held high — and you can bet she’s going to do everything she can to stay strong for her little ones,” concluded the almost certainly phony tipster.

Gossip Cop checked in with our own source close to the Revenge Body star. While unable to speak on the record, the source did assure us Khloe Kardashian was not expecting her second child. In fact, Khloe had been busy celebrating the birthdays of her long-time friends, twins Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq McCray. Khloe could be seen drinking champagne and taking shots of liquor, which she would be unlikely to do if she were, in fact, pregnant. She was also wearing a fishnet catsuit, which left little to the imagination. It was clear from photos that Khloe was not sporting a baby bump.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick

OK! Australia waded into the Kardashian pregnancy waters in 2018 with their report that Kourtney Kardashian was pregnant and planning to marry Scott Disick. The article claimed that Kourtney was “ready to accept” her ex “back into her life romantically — and she’s not doing it half-heartedly.” The outlet pointed out that Disick confessed that he and Kourtney had long ago discussed getting back together when they’re “like 40.”

The publication noted that Kourtney would be turning 40 the next April, crowing, “The time is nigh for that long-awaited wedding… We can’t wait to see these guys finally say ‘I do!’ A supposed source for the outlet claimed it would be “just a matter of time” until Disick dumped his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, to get back with the mother of his three children.

Lest we forget about Kourtney’s alleged pregnancy, an unidentified “friend” of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star insisted, “They’ve been meeting up on the down low for a while now… Everyone’s buzzing that she’s carrying Scott’s baby.” Of course, this shady publication didn’t get the story right, either. Though the outlet used a photo of Kourtney sporting what they claimed was a baby bump, a search through the Poosh creator’s Instagram page showed she was as slender as ever. Gossip Cop determined this rumor to be absolutely false.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were also rumored to be expanding their family once again via surrogate earlier this year by RadarOnline. The birth of the couple’s fourth child, Psalm, reportedly brought their marriage back on track, which the site claimed was barely being held together. Besides, West “wants as many blood heirs to inherit his legacy,” a purported source told the site.

That source should have double-checked that information. Gossip Cop discovered an interview Kim did with The View in which she discussed the possibility of having more kids. “A house of four is wild … but complete. Very balanced,” Kim said at the time. After being asked directly if that meant no more kids, Kim answered without hesitation, “That means absolutely no more. Not even a question.” Since this interview was from just four months before this story was published, it’s unlikely that Kim had changed her mind.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are often targeted by rumors in the tabloids. One common theme Gossip Cop found was Kim divorcing West and taking the kids. We’ve debunked so many variations of that story, we compiled them together in an article of their own. Kim and West are neither divorcing or battling each other for custody, despite what the tabloids claim.