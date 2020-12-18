Kardashian Family Going Broke?

2021 will mark the end of an era for reality television as Keeping Up With The Kardashians will air its series finale. It’s a bittersweet moment for Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and the rest of the family. One tabloid says things are getting much worse as the family is going broke. Gossip Cop investigates.
The cover of Star says the Kardashians have been “crushed by $400 million debt.” They’re “downsizing their home and begging for work to keep up [their] phony lifestyle.” An insider says “without their $150 million KUWTK paycheck in the bank… they’re scrambling to stay afloat.” The family is too attached to their high-spending lifestyles, for instance, “flying coach is their worst nightmare.” Now that the KUWTK well has gone dry, they’ve gone flat broke.
When the show was on the air, “the Kardashians and Jenners just lived their lives with cameras in the background,” but now they’ll have to start working. Kris Jenner didn’t want the show to end, with a source saying “she begged her daughters to keep the show going, and there are whispers she’s been trying to sell another series but hasn’t had any bites.” The article concludes by saying the Kardashians have “become prisoners of their own greed, and their addiction wealth and materialism has come at a cost.”
In May, this tabloid ran this exact cover story. It said the Kardashians were going broke amid cancellation rumors. Back then, the tabloid said the family was $180 million in debt, but now that’s apparently skyrocketed to $400 million. This story was preposterous then, and it’s preposterous now. This is just lazy.
Every single member of the Kardashian/Jenner family has lucrative income streams. Kim has numerous beauty lines and her husband, Kanye West, is a multi-millionaire (billionaire?) in his own right. Khloe Kardashian has her own fashion brand, and her partner Tristan Thompson just inked a new $19 million contract with the Boston Celtics. That’s just the very tip of the iceberg, as any member of this family would be fabulously wealthy just by being Instagram influencers alone.
The family was wealthy before KUWTK, and they are much wealthier now that it’s concluded. Forbes values Kim Kardashian at $780 million. Kris Jenner is at $190 million, so it would be a severe understatement to say the family is doing fine financially.
It’s also worth noting that starring on KUWTK required more out of the Kardashians than to just "live in front of a camera." There are hundreds of reality shows but virtually none of them found a comparable level of fame and fortune. A lot of people revile the Kardashian family, but you can’t deny that their business acumen or success.
Gossip Cop busted Star in September for claiming Khloe Kardashian was scared of going broke because of KUWTK coming to an end. That story was mostly the same as this one but with a singular focus on Khloe, but that made it no more true. Khloe’s fashion lines will keep her out of the red for a long time to come. This same tabloid also said Khloe was getting a dangerous amount of plastic surgery, which was both deliberately hurtful and not true.
Recently, we busted this tabloid for claiming Kim had a meltdown on her 40th birthday. Kim’s island-birthday was highly publicized and she appeared to have a great time. While the end of KUWTK certainly marks the end of an era for the Kardashian-Jenner family, it does not mark the end of their empire.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
