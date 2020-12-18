Kardashian Family Going Broke?

When the show was on the air, “the Kardashians and Jenners just lived their lives with cameras in the background,” but now they’ll have to start working. Kris Jenner didn’t want the show to end, with a source saying “she begged her daughters to keep the show going, and there are whispers she’s been trying to sell another series but hasn’t had any bites.” The article concludes by saying the Kardashians have “become prisoners of their own greed, and their addiction wealth and materialism has come at a cost.”