Kanye West’s Got A Celebrity Suitor Of His Own After Divorce Filing

After Kim Kardashian got a proposition for a date from the Emmy-nominated Nicholas Braun, it looks like her ex-husband Kanye West has a celebrity suitor of his own. West and Kardashian officially filed for divorce earlier this week, and according to the initial report of the split, it looks like it’ll be a mostly amicable affair. Both stars had prenups and are seeking split custody, so it may not be long before either moves on.

For Kardashian, it likely won’t be the Succession actor given his humorous attempt at scoring a date with her. As for Kanye West, he’s getting some attention from none other than comedian Roseanne Barr.

The actress posted a series of snaps dressed in a black one-piece bathing suit and a pair of flip-flops, smiling and showing off in a warm-looking environment. She included a little message for West. “Hey Kanye…” she wrote, adding in a heart-eyes emoji.

Roseanne seems to be relaxing in Hawaii given her follow-up post that included that caption, “Aloha #mentalhealth.”

Hopefully, her light-hearted post brings a little bit of levity to the seriousness of Kanye West and Kardashian’s divorce. The rapper was recently seen without his wedding ring on for the first time, so it seems like he’s started to try and move on with the split. Unfortunately for Roseanne, we don’t quite expect him to return her heart-eyes emoji.

