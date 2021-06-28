Kanye West’s Eating ‘Binges’ Worse After Kim Kardashian Divorce?

In the wake of his divorce from Kim Kardashian, has Kanye West’s weight spun out of control due to his constant binge eating? Gossip Cop has covered many of these stories over the last couple of months. Let’s review some of them to see where the rapper’s health is at.

Kanye West Over 300 Pounds Because Kim’s Gone?

Without Kim Kardashian there to control his eating habits, the Globe reported back in May that West is over 300 pounds. With claims that he can eat 6,000 calories to worried friends concerned about his “wild binges,” the article ran the gamut bringing up lie after lie to fat shame the rapper. Gossip Cop pointed out Kardashian and West lived apart for most of last year, asking why would he spiral out of control now?

Eating Habits Led To Divorce?

The Globe struck again in a 2020 article claiming West’s weight was to blame for rising tension in the relationship. Kardashian was apparently upset with her husband over unhealthy habits, no exercise, and “daily fast food binges.” Gossip Cop noted that this couldn’t be true because the couple was apart for most of 2020. The publication also dubiously used unflattering photos of West to prove their lie.

Constant Fighting Over Big Macs?

This lie was continued in another Globe article, claiming the couple couldn’t stop fighting over West’s fast food binges and daily visits to McDonald’s. One such habit included the rapper eating two Big Macs with a milkshake and dessert pie.

Again, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian didn’t divorce over fast food. The same article said the reality star’s breaking point with her husband was that his fatty foods were taking over her fridge space. If the couple was not together, sharing food storage couldn’t be a problem.

Alone, Ready To Break Down?

Earlier this month OK! reported West’s erratic and reclusive behavior was worrying his friends. This all spurred from the rapper wearing a skull mask out in Los Angeles. The outlet alleges he didn’t want to see anyone at the moment and was “one step away from another meltdown,” which Kardashian helped calm supposedly. Remember that we are still living through the tail end of a pandemic and wearing a face mask, even a full-face one, isn’t that out of the ordinary.

Also, West has been out and about plenty. This article was published just before West’s birthday, which he celebrated in France with several friends, including his new love interest Irina Shayk. That doesn’t exactly sound like West is becoming some sort of recluse, despite his unorthodox face mask. Look at the design of his Yeezy sneakers, look at his new line of blue puffer coats that come without a zipper.

West clearly enjoys making fashion statements with the sometimes outrageous things he wears, but that’s not proof of him being erratic or reclusive. Nothing these tabloids are saying is anything new, they’re just exploiting a person going through a divorce by fat-shaming him.

