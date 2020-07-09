Kanye West Wants To Be President And He's Inspired Other Celebrities To Run Too!

Kanye West certainly made a splash when he announced he was running for president on July 4th. West, whose controversies are as storied as his beats, got a lot of people talking with his shock announcement, but other celebrities were the loudest voices in the conversation. Their reactions to the rapper’s supposed presidential run are absolutely priceless. More than a few might be joining West on the campaign trail too!
Of course, Kanye West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, was one of the first people to weigh in on her husband’s announcement. She retweeted his message, that read, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #Vision2020,” and the reality star added an American flag emoji as a comment. Clearly, Kardashian wasn’t too upset about potentially being the new First Lady.
Anthony Anderson, while guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! also had a lot to say about the rapper’s newest endeavor. The Black-ish actor called West’s potential run “historic,” then jokingly added, “Laugh all you want…while this country has had a Black president, we've never had a crazy Black president.”
Actress Rose McGowan also chimed in to the presidential debate, casting doubt on West’s motives for running in the first place.
Fuller House star Bob Saget took a lighter note when he tweeted that he was wondering if he should run for president as well. A day later, he took the joke even further and included his co-star John Stamos in a mock campaign poster.
Co-host of The View Meghan McCain didn’t miss the opportunity to call out bias in the people who were seriously considering supporting Kanye West’s presidential campaign.
Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane wondered if there wasn’t a time traveler messing with our timeline, á la something out of the Butterfly Effect.
Another funny man, Billy Eichner, had an announcement of his own he wanted to make. He, too, was running for president, just not the same kind of president.
Tiffany Haddish quoted West word for word in her own tweet, then later added that she had chosen Dave Chappelle to be her running mate.
When Paris Hilton makes a statement, you’d better believe it’s gonna be splashy. Hilton posted a video of herself dancing around in various outfits as part of her own presidential campaign “launch.”
Perhaps Octavia Spencer had the best reaction to the viral news. Though she never mentioned any names, it’s completely clear just what, and who, Spencer is throwing shade on.