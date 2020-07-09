Kanye West Wants To Be President And He's Inspired Other Celebrities To Run Too!

Of course, Kanye West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, was one of the first people to weigh in on her husband’s announcement. She retweeted his message, that read, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #Vision2020,” and the reality star added an American flag emoji as a comment. Clearly, Kardashian wasn’t too upset about potentially being the new First Lady.