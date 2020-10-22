Kanye West Threatening To Go Public With Secret Kardashian Tapes?

Once known as one of the foremost artists of his generation, Kanye West has become better known these days for his increasingly erratic behavior. Kim Kardashian has publicly called for empathy for her husband struggling with bipolar disorder, but that call has gone unheeded by tabloids. One story now claims West has been stockpiling tapes of the whole Kardashian family to use in retaliation in case of divorce. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to the National Enquirer, “crafty kook Kanye West” has a secret divorce diary that “has her famous family quaking in their boots.’ Insiders tell the tabloid that West believes Kardashian will leave him, so “he’s been collecting humiliating details” about the entire Kardashian family as “collateral to crush” them.
The tabloid recaps everything that has led Kardashian “to the brink of divorce,’ but “the ranting rapper has no intention of being cast aside without a fight.” West’s files will reveal everything that “was real and what was faked on [Keeping Up With The Kardashians].’ This includes all the relationship histories of everyone from Tristan Thompson, Scott Disick, and Caitlyn Jenner. The article concludes by saying “Kanye plans to blow the roof off of all their darkest secrets.”
By the end of this story, the tabloid resorts to speculating on all secrets West could spill in his “secret divorce diary” (which sounds less like a diary since there would be a lot of videos, but we digress). The dirt listed here sounds exactly like a tell-all interview to set the record straight, which is a common tabloid tactic.
This whole story is very similar to another Enquirer story about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry secretly filming the royal family for use in a tell-all documentary. Both stories speculated on what could be on the secret videotapes, but it’s hard to film someone without them knowing. Tell-all fuel is seldom real and it's just enticing premise tabloids like to use to sell magazines.
It’s hard to imagine what West could have on tape that isn’t already public record. Everyone knows that KUWTK isn’t a documentary, with much of the show is either staged or an exaggeration. Furthermore, all the cheating stories about Disick or Thompson have played out very publicly, so that’s out too. Plus, how would an “insider” know about this secret stash of dirt but the Kardashians themselves wouldn’t?
What really busts this story wide open though is the fact that a divorce doesn’t look to be in the cards. The situation could always change, but the far more reliable ET spoke to a source close to Kardashian in July who said “Kim is not planning to divorce Kanye right now.” Kardashian posts photos of herself with West regularly on Instagram too.
West is also the man on “Gold Digger” who famously asked, “if you ain’t no punk holler we want prenup.” The tabloid says a divorce would cause the family to “[spiral] into a $2.2 billion divorce.” Kardashian got a prenup with ex-husband Kris Humphries, and with West famously endorsing the concept, it means a divorce wouldn’t be quite as messy as this tabloid makes it out to be.
This is the same tabloid who recently claimed West had offered his wife an open marriage. West is crafty enough to stockpile family secrets but wouldn’t know that asking for an open marriage might be grounds for divorce? Gossip Cop also busted a story about Khloe Kardashian keeping her pregnancy a secret from the rest of her family. The Kardashians are notoriously tight-knit, so If anyone would know about a pregnancy, it would be Khloe’s sisters.
This tabloid has been calling for these two to divorce for over a year now. Granted its been a tumultuous year, but that divorce report never came to fruition. Against all odds, Kardashian and West remain married and focused on keeping their family together.
Let’s review. West and Kardashian aren’t getting divorced. A theoretical divorce wouldn’t be as messy as this tabloid claims. This tabloid is rarely correct when it reports about the Kardashians, and the theoretical diary wouldn’t tell us anything we don’t already know about the fairly open family. Bearing all of this in mind, Gossip Cop is dubious to this report.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.